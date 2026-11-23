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Walmart's Black Friday deals are live — shop our top picks including AirPods Pro 3 for $149 and LG C6 for $1,350 off
Walmart's gone big on its Black Friday deals
Walmart's Black Friday deals are always worth waiting for and this year is no exception. The retailer launched its sale today, and there are already some massive deals to be had. For instance, the LG C6 — our TV of the year — is already down to a record low of $1,349, while the AirPods Pro 3 are available for only $149.
Technically, Walmart's Black Friday deals are in Early Access right now and are open to Walmart+ members first. That will change at midnight tonight — as in 12am on Tuesday 24 November — when the sale will open to all.
But don't worry if you're not a Walmart+ member, because many of the deals I'm seeing are already open to everyone, including both the LG OLED and the AirPods Pro I mentioned above.
• Shop Walmart's full Black Friday sale
So read on to find TechRadar's top picks for today's sale — my team and I have chosen everything from air fryers and coffee machines to tablets and headphones, and lots more besides. I'll also be live-blogging today's sale, highlighting my favorite offers and giving expert shopping tips so you can find today's best prices on our top-rated products.
Best Walmart Black Friday deals — quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $89
- Christmas decor: wreaths, trees & outdoor from $15
- Clothing: 40% off sweaters, jeans, & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Gaming: PS5, Switch & Xbox games from $14
- Holiday gifts: top-selling gifts for the family
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Thanksgiving: decor, food, supplies & more from $1.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
As a veteran of every Black Friday since 2014 I'm well used to hunting through thousands of deals in search of the truly great offers. Over the course of my career I've reviewed everything from phones to cameras to headphones to TVs to smart home devices, so I've got extensive knowledge of what the best products are in multiple categories, rather than just which ones are the cheapest.
My top Walmart Black Friday deals right now
Looking for some AirPods? Check out this record-low deal on Apple's newest premium buds at Walmart today. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding.
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Bissell portable carpet cleaners are always breakout stars during holiday sales such as Black Friday — and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green Mini model on sale for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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Our glowing JBL Go 5 review highlights this speaker's much-improved audio, attractive new lighting bars, and stunning feature-set — all of which helped it earn one of our coveted and rare five-star ratings. If you want an ultra-compact, cheap speaker for the shower (it's IP68-rated, which means it's waterproof), the kitchen, or strapping to your backpack and taking a hike, this speaker has you covered — and all for less than $40!
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You can get the five-star LG C6 at Walmart for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling.
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Here's a huge 36% discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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OK so it's a small discount, but it's one we're currently unable to find at Amazon… Walmart's done us an absolute solid here by discounting Sennheiser's newest and best ANC buds — a set we gave five sweet stars to, under intense review. And if you're keen to have a go at switching out the batteries, Sennheiser includes a battery replacement tool for the buds in the case, so (unlike so many other options) the Momentum True Wireless 5 should be with you for the long haul.
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Upgrade your entertainment setup with a pair of quality Philips Hue smart lights this Black Friday. You'll also need a Hue Bridge and HDMI Sync Box for the best experience, but these Light Bars work just as well as regular smart lights if you don't. If you already own Philips Hue products, these LED lights are great for syncing up with your TV and sound system for an even more immersive experience.
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The TCL QM6K is excellent value for money, delivering high brightness and solid contrast thanks to its mini-LED panel. It's also well equipped for gaming with 4K 144Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Already great bang-for-your-buck at full price, this deal takes the 65-inch model down to $598, amazing value for a mini-LED TV this size.
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The Ninja Creami ice cream maker was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Walmart has the appliance on sale for $149. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
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Save a cool $150 (38%) on the Garmin Instinct 3 activity watch. This particular model carries all sorts of neat features, like an LED flashlight and even solar charging. In bright conditions, the power glass technology behind the memory-in-pixel display screen works to extend the watch's already-considerable battery life.
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The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price for Black Friday, and we can't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market.
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Looking for a new PS5 controller? Well, the OG DualSense is still one of the best, thanks to its immersive Adaptive Triggers that offer varying levels of resistance, great haptic feedback and ergonomic design. And with more than $20 off, there's never been a better time to pick one up.
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The JBL Flip 7 produces the kind of sound that defies belief. It may be a small, portable Bluetooth speaker, but it serves up outrageously powerful bass, which never comes at the expense of rich mids or crystal-clear highs. Pair that with solid battery life, excellent features, and class-leading waterproofing, and a sub-$100 price-tag almost seems nonsensical.
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If you're looking to pick up a multifunctional air fryer that does it, Walmart has the top-rated Chefman air fryer on sale for only $79.99. The 10-quart air fryer serves as an air fryer, rotisserie spit, oven, and dehydrator, and features 17 preset options for quick and easy meals.
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Are you still switching off your lights at the wall? Take your first baby step into setting up your smart home with a pair of Philips smart bulbs. Connect them via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth (if you have the Philips Hue Bridge) and you'll be able to easily control them from anywhere from just a touch of a button on your phone.
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Not only is the Razer Barracuda X Chroma comfortable and packed full of features, but its looks match the vibrant backdrop of GTA 6's Leonida, thanks to the impressive RGB lighting. It's compatible with the PS5, PC, Switch 1 and 2, and mobile platforms. Currently, only the black finish is on sale.
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This multi-function coffee maker has never been cheaper than it is with this Black Friday deal. It has everything your coffee nook needs, with a Keurig espresso brewer, plus a filter coffee maker with a timer so you can use ground coffee and wake to a freshly-brewed carafe every morning.
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Apple's base iPad is $70 off at Walmart, bringing the price to $379.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
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The Asus Chromebook CM15 is an excellent option from Walmart, providing a solid, basic laptop experience at just $139. It doesn't always have to be the biggest and the fastest; sometimes all you need is a laptop that gets the job done, and a decent amount of storage.
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Get the best-selling Apple AirTag for just $17.97 at Walmart. Great for people who tend to misplace things, simply attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose or keep track of, such as a backpack, and your iPhone will locate the item.
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This $50 discount on the new Apple Watch SE 3 is an excellent deal on what we consider to be the best Apple Watch for most people — and it's a smarter buy while it's on sale for Black Friday.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Our instincts tell us to get this Garmin deal
After a new activity watch? You're going to love this Garmin deal. The Garmin Instinct 3 Solar is a perfect outdoor training companion: it's got a real G-Shock feel to it (especially with its old-school memory-in-pixel display) and it's able to take a real beating. Best of all, it's $150 off, down to a wallet-friendly $249.99.
This 45mm watch is the middle-sized version — we find the 51mm too big and the 40mm Instinct E too small — and it's stuffed with cool features, such as an LED torch to help you see in the dark (or signal for help, with its strobe effect), and solar charging. Yep, that's right — in bright conditions, the watch's Power Glass display technology helps to extend its already-considerable battery life.
We loved it in our review, calling it 'a winning fitness watch'. This deal is on the Darth Maul-style black-and-red model.
Garmin Instinct 3 (45mm) Solar: was
$399.99 now $249.99 at Walmart
$120 off a Chromebook? Yes please!
Chromebook Plus devices are essentially mid-range Chromebooks which beef up the specs without being too expensive, and the Chromebook Plus i from Lenovo is a great example of this.
An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM makes the lightweight Chrome OS operating system run nice and smoothly, and this $120 price cut makes it even better value for money.
In fact, at its current $349 price at Walmart, I'd recommend going for this rather than a cheaper and slower Chromebook if you can afford it, as the specs and performance mean it's far more future-proof, so could save you money in the long run. It'll also outperform any budget Windows 11 laptop that you find at this price.
Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was
$469.99 now $349 at Walmart
Time to brighten up your living room with this Black Friday deal
With GTA 6 and the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake out, you'll no doubt be spending more time indoors — and if that's the case, a pair of Philips Hue smart lights is a great way to upgrade your setup to make these already fantastic games just that bit more special.
Philips Hue Light Bar bundle: was
$125.99 now $112.99 at Walmart
Score a sensational Sonos soundbar for less
Of course you might want a soundbar to give with your new TV — and the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an extraordinary Dolby Atmos model. Considering its ultra-compact build, it conjures up surprisingly expansive, immersive audio, but also serves up crystal-clear dialogue and powerful bass.
If you want an upgrade on your basic TV audio, then this is one of the soundbars we'd recommend the most — especially as you can snag it for a whopping $160 less right now, courtesy of the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Sonos Beam Gen 2: was
$499 now $339 at Walmart
TCL's affordable mini-LED just got cheaper
Let's start with a TV — because Walmart has slashed prices on plenty of them this Black Friday.
TCL's budget mini-LED TVs are always among the top stars of Black Friday and 2026 is no different, with the 65-inch TCL QM6K dropping to $598. This isn't a record-low price, but it's the cheapest it's been for a few months. Plus, it's still a fantastic price for an affordable 65-inch mini-LED TV that's great for movies and gaming.
TCL QM6K 65-inch mini-LED TV: was
$799.99 now $598 at Walmart
Hello and welcome to TechRadar's Walmart Black Friday deals live blog. I'm Marc, and I'll be your host for the next few hours as I bring you some of the best deals I've spotted in the retailer's sale.
I say that I'll be your host — I'll also be calling on TechRadar's expert team to make their suggestions based on their own experience and testing.
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