Best Buy's Holiday sale has up to $300 off Shark and Ninja appliances – here are 5 deals I'd buy on vacuums, FlexStyle, CryoGlow, and more

Best Buy has officially kicked off an extensive Holiday savings sale, and there are some seriously tempting discounts on a range of Shark and Ninja appliances. In fact, some of our favorite models here at TechRadar are on sale with discounts of up to $300.

I've been scanning through Best Buy's huge early sale today to find the biggest discounts, and you can see five deals that I think are particularly good value just below.

Highlights include the popular Shark FlexStyle for just $199 (was $329), which we rate as one of the best hair stylers you can buy right now. The slightly terrifying, but incredibly innovative Shark CryoGlow LED face mask is also on sale today for just $299 (was $349), which is a wise investment if you're already spending a ton on skincare.

Over in Best Buy's vacuum section, today's whopping $300 price cut on the Shark PowerDetect Speed cordless vacuum has really caught my eye. There's also money off Shark's advanced robot vacuum and mop, as well as the versatile Ninja Prestige Smart XL air fryer and convection oven, which you can check out just below.

Note that these Holiday discounts at Best Buy are covered by the retailer's extensive holiday returns and price-match policy, so they're well worth checking out this week. Even with Black Friday just around the corner, you can still buy early, knowing that you're covered here.

Today's best Shark and Ninja deals at Best BUy

Shark CryoGlow Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Face Mask: was $349.99 now $299.99 We're huge fans of the Shark CryoGlow here at TechRadar. The brand's advanced face mask combines LED facial care with a clever InstaChill cooling system to help reduce under-eye puffiness. During testing, we found this unique model to be very comfortable and capable of surprisingly good results. While a little pricey, the CyroGlow could be worth it if you're already spending a lot of cash on your skincare routine. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless: was $499.99 now $199.99 Best Buy's $300 discount on the Shark PowerDetect Speed brings this excellent cordless vacuum down to a very, very tempting price this week. Our review awarded this model an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its outstanding performance, auto-empty function, and dirt-detecting feature. Our tests found that this vacuum handled hair, fine dust, and even larger debris well, despite its svelte, lightweight design. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-In-1 Vac & Mop: was $1,299.99 now $699.99 Shark's flagship robo vac doesn't just vacuum, but uses advanced ultraviolet (UV) light and RGB sensors to find all sorts of hidden messes around your house. It's also fully capable of mopping floors and self-cleaning, thanks to the provided auto-empty dock. It's a little pricey, but today's discount at Best Buy offers a huge discount on one of the brand's most advanced appliances. Read more Read less ▼