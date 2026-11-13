My favorite drawing display offers top-tier drawing performance at a surprisingly low price — here’s why you should be considering the XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K
Impressive results for an affordable price
I’ve always loved digital art, but I never seemed to find the time to commit to practicing my drawing skills. That all changed after I came across the XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K, meaning I’ve drawn more over the last year than I probably have in the last decade.
The XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K has a list price of $1,299.99, which is fantastic considering what it offers for the cost. It’s even better value right now, however, as there’s currently a massive $400 off at XP-Pen, thanks to an early Black Friday sale.
This impressive drawing tablet is now even cheaper when you use the code MD24U400 at checkout, thanks to this early Black Friday sale. Don't deliberate too long though, as this deal's only valid for just over five days, or until stock runs out.
There’s a lot I enjoy about this drawing tablet, as I explored in my full XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K review, from its vibrant and expansive 24-inch display to its customizable drawing tools. These tools include the X3 Pro Smart Chip and X3 Pro Slim styli and ACK05 Wireless Shortcut Remote, so I’ve got everything I need to fine-tune my creative process. I enjoyed using all of the tools, particularly the pens, which are easy to glide across the canvas, with no jitteriness or parallax.
My only real criticism is that it’s a little on the chonky side, but I definitely appreciate its sturdiness. The metal stand feels reassuringly stable, and provides a variety of drawing angles. Overall, the Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K is a great option for beginners and professionals alike, and I’m seriously impressed that this XP-Pen display offers all this for so much less than a Wacom.
I was already singing this drawing display’s praises, but with an extra 30% off the retail price, it’s an absolute steal. If you’re looking to upgrade your equipment, or if you want to benefit from an expansive and vividly-colored drawing area straight off the bat, it would make the perfect choice.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.
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