I’ve always loved digital art, but I never seemed to find the time to commit to practicing my drawing skills. That all changed after I came across the XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K, meaning I’ve drawn more over the last year than I probably have in the last decade.

The XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K has a list price of $1,299.99, which is fantastic considering what it offers for the cost. It’s even better value right now, however, as there’s currently a massive $400 off at XP-Pen, thanks to an early Black Friday sale.

There’s a lot I enjoy about this drawing tablet, as I explored in my full XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K review, from its vibrant and expansive 24-inch display to its customizable drawing tools. These tools include the X3 Pro Smart Chip and X3 Pro Slim styli and ACK05 Wireless Shortcut Remote, so I’ve got everything I need to fine-tune my creative process. I enjoyed using all of the tools, particularly the pens, which are easy to glide across the canvas, with no jitteriness or parallax.

(Image credit: Future)

My only real criticism is that it’s a little on the chonky side, but I definitely appreciate its sturdiness. The metal stand feels reassuringly stable, and provides a variety of drawing angles. Overall, the Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K is a great option for beginners and professionals alike, and I’m seriously impressed that this XP-Pen display offers all this for so much less than a Wacom.

(Image credit: Future)

I was already singing this drawing display’s praises, but with an extra 30% off the retail price, it’s an absolute steal. If you’re looking to upgrade your equipment, or if you want to benefit from an expansive and vividly-colored drawing area straight off the bat, it would make the perfect choice.

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