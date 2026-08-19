This Lenovo Idea Tab with a stylus and folio case is built for hybrid workers and back-to-school students — and Amazon has it on a limited-time deal for $200
A solid budget tablet with an 11-inch 2.5K IPS display, Tab Pen and folio case
In our experience, Lenovo's Idea Tab line is a strong contender when it comes to the top budget tablets for business professionals and students. And I've just found a configuration that bundles in the Tab Pen and a folio case alongside the Lenovo Idea Tab for $200 (was $275) at Amazon.
This commuter-friendly 11-in tablet features an 11-inch 2.5K IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, specs that land solidly ahead of what most tablets in this price range offer.
11-inch 2.5K IPS touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with integrated Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Includes the Tab Pen for note-taking and sketching, plus a folio case for protection and stand use.
Why we recommend it
What makes this configuration stand out for both students and business use is what's already in the box. A lot of budget tablets charge separately for a stylus and a case, and here both are included at a price that's already discounted.
For students taking notes in lecture or annotating PDFs, and for anyone using a tablet to jot down meeting notes or sign documents on the go, having the pen ready out of the box removes a real friction point.
The 2.5K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate are also worth calling out at this price. Most tablets under $250 top out at 1080p and 60Hz, so scrolling, reading dense text, and general day-to-day use should feel noticeably smoother here than on comparably priced competitors.
Also consider
This upgraded Idea Tab features a pen, folio, the faster MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, and 128GB storage. We recommended this in our review, calling it "a great value iPad alternative."
Price Context & Historical Value
A $74.14 discount off $274.13 works out to about 27 percent, one of the larger cuts in this roundup. Since a pen and folio case would typically add $30-$50 to a tablet purchase if bought separately, the effective value here is higher than the percentage discount alone suggests. It's not the cheapest it's ever been, with it dropping to $170 during the Black Friday 2025, but it's generally closer to the $250-$300 mark throughout most of the year.
Avoid the cheaper 4GB model, which is discounted to $150 at Amazon right now. The 8GB version will deliver smoother performance. However, if you want even better performance, the Lenovo Idea Pad Pro is down to $300, and we called this one !a great value iPad alterative" in our review.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Lenovo Idea Tab if...
You want a tablet for note-taking during lectures or meetings without paying extra for a stylus and case, you split time between school or work tasks and media, or you want a 90Hz display at a price well under most competing tablets with a pen included.
❌ Skip the Lenovo Idea Tab if...
You need a specific ecosystem for work like iPadOS or Windows apps, you're doing heavier creative or productivity work that benefits from a faster flagship chip, or you want a tablet with built-in cellular connectivity.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
We haven't reviewed this specific tablet hands-on, so this recommendation leans on Lenovo's general track record with budget and mid-range tablets rather than direct testing. It also runs on a mid-range MediaTek chip rather than a flagship processor, so it's built for everyday tasks, note-taking, and media rather than demanding multitasking or gaming.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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