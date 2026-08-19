The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is one of our top-rated cameras for creators, and the number one camcorder on Amazon. A popular choice for vloggers, travelers and content creators who want good video without a bag full of gear, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo has been slashed to $499 (was $629) at Amazon.

As well as the Pocket 3, the Creator Combo adds a DJI Mic 2 transmitter, battery handle, wide-angle lens, mini tripod and carrying bag, making it a much more complete setup for recording away from home.

The camera itself uses a 1-inch CMOS sensor and three-axis mechanical stabilization, and its rotating 2-inch touchscreen makes switching between horizontal and vertical shooting straightforward. ActiveTrack 6.0 can keep you framed while moving, which will be useful when filming yourself. In the UK, DJI's Creator Combo is now £399 (was £499) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

The key attraction here is just how much filmmaking hardware DJI has squeezed into something genuinely pocketable. Mechanical stabilization gives walking and handheld footage a smoothness that's difficult to reproduce with a smartphone alone.

In his glowing 4.5-star review, our expert Paul said: "Overall, this is an impressive camera that delivers amazing video quality and beautiful slow-mo scenes. The timelapse and motion-lapse features further expand the functionality of this camera, and you won’t be disappointed by what it enables you to produce."

For solo creators, the combination of subject tracking, a rotating screen and wireless audio will be particularly useful. You can put the camera on its mini tripod, step in front of it and record without needing someone else operating the camera.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has slashed the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo from $629 to $499, taking $130 off the regular price. That's a discount of around 21%, and the cheapest we've seen it at Amazon.

The bundle is particularly interesting because you're getting considerably more than the camera itself. The Mic 2 transmitter, battery handle, wide-angle lens, mini tripod and carrying bag are all included, so there's less additional equipment to buy before you can start creating.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo if...

You regularly vlog, travel or shoot social media content and want something far smaller and easier to carry than a conventional camera and gimbal. Its stabilization is particularly useful for walking footage, while ActiveTrack can follow and frame you when you're filming alone.

I'd definitely choose the Creator Combo over the standard package if audio matters as the included DJI Mic 2 transmitter gives you a wireless microphone straight out of the box.

❌ Skip the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo if...

You primarily shoot still photos or already have a capable camera setup you're happy carrying. The Pocket 3 is designed first and foremost around portable video creation, so photographers won't get much from its strongest features.

It's worth skipping the Creator Combo if you don't need its accessories like the wireless microphone, battery handle or tripod. Check the price of the standard Pocket 3 before paying extra for equipment that may stay in the bag.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

You'll need a compatible microSD card because the Pocket 3 saves footage directly to removable storage, and also a charger isn't included. You'll need a USB-C one for fast charging.

The 4K/120fps mode is specifically for slow-motion recording rather than regular 4K shooting, and Android owners can't currently download DJI Mimo through Google Play, so the app has to be got directly from DJI.