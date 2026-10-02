The Apple Watch Ultra 3 was our top pick for the 'best smartwatch overall' throughout 2025 and 2026, although now the Apple Watch Ultra 4 has come along to replace it. We're just finishing our tests with that one, but for now, I bring you very important news — the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has had its price cut at Best Buy and Amazon, even though the Amazon Big Deal Days sale doesn't start until next week.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with its iconic Ocean Loop band for $699 at Best Buy (was $799 ) in both its natural and black titanium colors. The watch is one-size-fits-all, with its hefty 49mm screen, and GPS and cellular options come as standard, so you can add it to a phone's data plan or not — your choice.

Even cheaper, Amazon's offering the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at 25% off, with its Large-sized Alpine Loop for just $599.99 (was $799 ), saving you $200 over Best Buy's $100 and bringing the Ultra 3 down to its lowest ever price. At this price, it might even be worth buying a second smaller, third-party band with it over the Best Buy deal.

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If you're after something a little classier, Amazon is also doing the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with its Titanium Milanese Loop band for $699.97 (was $899 ), saving you $200.

Check out all the deals below.

Save 25% Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Alpine Loop (L): was $799 now $599.97 at Amazon Save an impressive 25% on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It's got a 42-hour battery life, high-powered Siri AI smarts, and outstanding health tracking. During my tests, it matched my electrical heart rate monitor practically beat-for-beat, so you know it's accurate. This is a lowest-ever price: while the large-sized Alpine Loop may not be for everybody, I'd recommend checking out the third-party bands and maybe buying the watch with one of those in your basket too.

(Image credit: Future)

I rated the Apple Watch Ultra 3 as my best smartwatch of 2025. I wore it for most of 2026, and I can attest to the fact it's both an excellent fitness wearable and a fab daily driver for productivity and notification management.

Although the Apple Watch Ultra 4 is now available, the best thing about the new device cycle isn't that the new, shiny toys are out: it's that last year's still-excellent models, like the Ultra 3, come down in price and become better value. This is a terrific deal I don't expect to stick around.