Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event may be less than two weeks away, but Best Buy is getting a small head start with a surprise flash sale this weekend. While it's not as big as what we expect in October, some early bargains are worth checking out. I've rounded up 18 of the best right here, including up to 50% off TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, and more.

• Browse the full Best Buy flash sale

As we've come to expect from Best Buy, especially as the new NFL season starts, top TV deals are up for grabs. The clear highlight is this LG C6 65-inch OLED TV for $1,599 (was $2,699). That's a whopping $1,100 saving on one of the best TVs you can buy today that we awarded the maximum five stars in our review.

All of the offers below are only available until the end of the day on Sunday, so it really is a flash sale. Check out all of the biggest savings in each category and all of my top picks below.

My top 18 deals at Best Buy's flash sale

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and the best price this year outside of Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $299 at Best Buy Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,100 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. Read more Read less ▼

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49.99 now $15.99 at Best Buy Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is now $15.99 at Best Buy. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Labor Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade over the previous-generation model is the A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage, with 128GB standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean. Read more Read less ▼

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The Toshiba C350 is getting older now, but finding a 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is still an amazing deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia F20 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy It's one of the smallest and cheapest TVs you can buy, but if that's all you need, then this Insignia F20 is very hard to beat. Definitely don't expect the best picture quality or the fastest performance, but if you just need a display for infrequent streaming in a kid's room, the bedroom, or kitchen, then it's up to the job — and it doesn't cost very much at all. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149.99 at Best Buy Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features, and you can now get these fantastic and affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs, or your walks far more enjoyable. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 85-inch Micro RGB TV: was $3,999.99 now $2,799.99 at Best Buy The 85-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

Bello Pro 4 qt Touchscreen Slim Air Fryer: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy The Bella Pro is exclusive to Best Buy, and we have seen this four-quart model a little cheaper in previous sales. However, for under $60, this is excellent value for money if you just need a compact air fryer for a small household or kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Solo 4: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy The Beats Solo 4 are getting old now, but this is a great price for a pair of solid headphones. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This large and budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C): was $549 now $499 at Best Buy The AirPods Max use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio – and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well, thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can easily wear them for the full 20 hours of battery life if you ever want or need to. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): was $749 now $649 at Best Buy The iPad Air hits the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has an attractive 111-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions — including outdoors. It's not quite as compelling a buy after a price hike, but still a good option for work and creatives. Read more Read less ▼