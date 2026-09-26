Best Buy launches a surprise weekend flash sale with up to 50% off — I've found the 18 best deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, and more
A preview of what's to come this Black Friday
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event may be less than two weeks away, but Best Buy is getting a small head start with a surprise flash sale this weekend. While it's not as big as what we expect in October, some early bargains are worth checking out. I've rounded up 18 of the best right here, including up to 50% off TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, and more.
• Browse the full Best Buy flash sale
As we've come to expect from Best Buy, especially as the new NFL season starts, top TV deals are up for grabs. The clear highlight is this LG C6 65-inch OLED TV for $1,599 (was $2,699). That's a whopping $1,100 saving on one of the best TVs you can buy today that we awarded the maximum five stars in our review.
All of the offers below are only available until the end of the day on Sunday, so it really is a flash sale. Check out all of the biggest savings in each category and all of my top picks below.
Best Buy weekend sale — quick links
- Apple: up to $500 off MacBooks & iPhone
- Appliances: up to 35% off
- Cameras: up to $500 off Sony, DJI & Canon
- Gaming: PS5 & Switch games from $19.99
- Headphones: Apple, Sony & JBL from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja & Bella
- Laptops: from $179
- Phones: up to $1,200 off iPhone & Samsung
- Smart home: up to 65% off Ring & Blink
- Smartwatches: Samsung & Apple from $199
- Speakers: up to $450 off Sonos & JBL
- Tablets: up to $200 off iPad & Samsung
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Magic
- TVs: from $79.99
- Vacuums: up to $250 off Dyson & Shark
My top 18 deals at Best Buy's flash sale
Apple's newest premium buds feature improved Active Noise Cancellation, outstanding audio, a comfortable in-ear design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio and the noise-cancelling quality is outstanding. Today's deal is the best price you can find on Apple's newest AirPods, and the best price this year outside of Prime Day.
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Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking.
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it has a whopping $1,100 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
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You can get a $250 discount when buying the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at Best Buy. That equals the biggest flat saving available on the latest flagship foldable and is a great option if you don't have an existing phone to trade in. This high-end foldable was awarded an impressive 4.5 stars in our review for its thin design, handy form factor, bright screen, and super-fast performance.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is now $15.99 at Best Buy. Since it's only a few bucks more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get higher-resolution streaming—as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but that is more than enough for everyday use.
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The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Labor Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade over the previous-generation model is the A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage, with 128GB standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
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This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean.
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The Toshiba C350 is getting older now, but finding a 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is still an amazing deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
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It's one of the smallest and cheapest TVs you can buy, but if that's all you need, then this Insignia F20 is very hard to beat. Definitely don't expect the best picture quality or the fastest performance, but if you just need a display for infrequent streaming in a kid's room, the bedroom, or kitchen, then it's up to the job — and it doesn't cost very much at all.
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Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features, and you can now get these fantastic and affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs, or your walks far more enjoyable.
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The 85-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now.
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The Bella Pro is exclusive to Best Buy, and we have seen this four-quart model a little cheaper in previous sales. However, for under $60, this is excellent value for money if you just need a compact air fryer for a small household or kitchen.
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The Beats Solo 4 are getting old now, but this is a great price for a pair of solid headphones. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.
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This large and budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size.
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The AirPods Max use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio – and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well, thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can easily wear them for the full 20 hours of battery life if you ever want or need to.
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The iPad Air hits the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has an attractive 111-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions — including outdoors. It's not quite as compelling a buy after a price hike, but still a good option for work and creatives.
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The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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