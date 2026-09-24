CyberLink has long been one of our favorite alternatives to Adobe's creative suite, and currently there's a big sale on standalone alone apps as well as CyberLink Director Suite, which bundles the photo, video, and audio editor software alongside an audio editor and large royalty-free stock library.

• Best for: Content creators who regularly edit video, photographs and audio and want their main creative applications bundled into one subscription.

• The deal: CyberLink Director Suite is now $110 (was $150) for an annual subscription, and £95 (was £130) in the UK. Standalone apps are also discounted in the US here (click here) and in the UK here.

• Why we like it: CyberLink's creative tools have consistently reviewed well during our tests, offering an excellent all-rounder entry-point into video and photo editing. They're surprisingly advanced but beginner-friendly, and this is a good way to get the full suite.

Why we recommend it

Director Suite combines three powerful creative tools. PowerDirector 365 handles video production, PhotoDirector 365 covers photo editing and graphic design, and AudioDirector 365 provides tools for audio restoration, recording and mixing.

All three core apps have reviewed well in our tests.

In his 4-star review of PowerDirector, our expert Steve said it "remains one of the best video editing software for beginners, as well as intermediate editors." He gave PhotoDirector 4.5-stars and called it a "powerful multi-faceted beast, which not only allows you to organize and improve the quality of your photos, but also offers Photoshop-like compositing tools, as well as numerous generative AI features."

In her 4-star review, our audio expert Angel said AudioDirector "goes from strength to strength using powerful AI tools to separate elements giving even total novices to recording control over their material."

The applications are designed to work together, so projects can be passed between them without repeatedly rendering files. There's plenty of AI features too.

Price context & historical value

At $109.99 a year instead of $149.99, you're saving $40 on Director Suite, equivalent to 27% off. The annual subscription works out at just $9.17 per month, compared with $29.99 if you pay monthly, which would add up to $359.88 over a year — $249.89 more.

UK buyers can save 27%, with the price of Director Suite reduced from £129.99 to £94.99, equivalent to just £7.92 per month.

For more choices, check out our roundups of the best photo editors, and best video editing software.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy CyberLink Director Suite if...

You regularly work with video, photographs and audio and would prefer to have an integrated collection of creative applications than subscribe to different products. Director Suite also provides access to millions of royalty-free videos, images and music tracks from iStock by Getty Images and the Meta Sound Collection.

❌ Skip CyberLink Director Suite if...

You only need one type of editor. If almost everything you create is video, for example, paying for a suite containing dedicated photo and audio tools may not be necessary.