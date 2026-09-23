The GMKtec M8 is a surprisingly powerful 4.5-star mini PC for the office — and it's now discounted at Amazon
The machine impressed during testing, smoothly tackling every day-to-day office task we threw at it
GMKtec's M8 packs a genuinely capable office machine for the daily grind at your desk - we scored it 4.5 stars with a Highly Recommended award in our review. And for a limited time, it's discounted at Amazon.
• Best for: Remote workers and office professionals who want a reliable and powerful machine for work.
• The deal: The GMKtec M8 mini PC is now $390 (was $480) at Amazon and in the UK, the M8 is now £370 (was £439).
• Why it matters: The M8 is an exceptionally good mini PC for work - it cut through everyday office tasks like nobody's business, feeling smooth and responsive thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Bonus points, too, for the port selection here, which includes dual 2.5G LAN, USB4 and OCuLink for an external GPU if you need more graphics power later, all in an ultra-compact case.
AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H | 16GB LPDDR5 | 512GB SSD
This configuration is ideal for business tasks, and comes equipped with USB4, OCuLink, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and dual 2.5G LAN ports for a genuinely well-connected and compact mini PC.
In the UK: now £370 (was £439)
Why we recommend it
We tested this exact configuration in our 4.5-star review, and found it "handles productivity with ease." It sailed through all the office tasks we threw at it, smoothly tackling the Microsoft Office suite, video calls, browsing, and streaming without any issue thanks to the powerful Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H chip.
During our testing, it handled reasonably complex edits and batch processes in Photoshop and Lightroom well - the 16GB LPDDR5 felt closer to 32GB, which surprised us. However, it struggled with 4K video editing in Premiere Pro, although HD footage felt fine. If you're performing creative workloads, there is an OCuLink port for attaching an external GPU.
For more top-performing machines, see our guide to the best mini PCs we've tested.
Price Context & Historical Value
At $389.59, this is a meaningful price cut on a machine we've personally tested and enjoyed using. It's not the lowest ever price we've seen this configuration - it dipped to $360 recently - but it's the cheapest current price. For comparison, GMKtec lists it at a discount $389.99 on the official site.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the GMKtec M8 mini PC if...
You want real office performance in an ultra-compact case, or you want to hook up an eGPU for more creative workloads.
❌ Skip the GMKtec NucBox M8 Mini PC if...
You want a graphics powerhouse for 3D rendering, complex video editing, and gaming, or you'll need more RAM than the soldered 16GB offers.
Also consider
The Geekom A5 2027 Edition features an eight-core Ryzen 7 7730U processor, Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, dual HDMI, dual USB-C, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. For the full discount use code TRA527FF.
Read our review
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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