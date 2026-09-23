GMKtec's M8 packs a genuinely capable office machine for the daily grind at your desk - we scored it 4.5 stars with a Highly Recommended award in our review. And for a limited time, it's discounted at Amazon.

• Best for: Remote workers and office professionals who want a reliable and powerful machine for work.

• The deal: The GMKtec M8 mini PC is now $390 (was $480) at Amazon and in the UK, the M8 is now £370 (was £439).

• Why it matters: The M8 is an exceptionally good mini PC for work - it cut through everyday office tasks like nobody's business, feeling smooth and responsive thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Bonus points, too, for the port selection here, which includes dual 2.5G LAN, USB4 and OCuLink for an external GPU if you need more graphics power later, all in an ultra-compact case.

Why we recommend it

We tested this exact configuration in our 4.5-star review, and found it "handles productivity with ease." It sailed through all the office tasks we threw at it, smoothly tackling the Microsoft Office suite, video calls, browsing, and streaming without any issue thanks to the powerful Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H chip.

During our testing, it handled reasonably complex edits and batch processes in Photoshop and Lightroom well - the 16GB LPDDR5 felt closer to 32GB, which surprised us. However, it struggled with 4K video editing in Premiere Pro, although HD footage felt fine. If you're performing creative workloads, there is an OCuLink port for attaching an external GPU.

For more top-performing machines, see our guide to the best mini PCs we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $389.59, this is a meaningful price cut on a machine we've personally tested and enjoyed using. It's not the lowest ever price we've seen this configuration - it dipped to $360 recently - but it's the cheapest current price. For comparison, GMKtec lists it at a discount $389.99 on the official site.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec M8 mini PC if...

You want real office performance in an ultra-compact case, or you want to hook up an eGPU for more creative workloads.

❌ Skip the GMKtec NucBox M8 Mini PC if...

You want a graphics powerhouse for 3D rendering, complex video editing, and gaming, or you'll need more RAM than the soldered 16GB offers.

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