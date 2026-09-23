The Geekom A5 2027 Edition combines an eight-core AMD processor, upgradable memory and extensive connectivity, and our exclusive code cuts the price significantly.

Best for: Remote workers, programmers and home office professionals looking for an expandable desktop computer that occupies very little space.

The deal: The Geekom A5 2027 Edition mini PC is $495 (was $549) at Amazon.com and £423 (was £469) at Amazon.co.uk when you use our exclusive code TRA527FF

Why it matters: The Geekom A5 has consistently proven itself as a solid mini PC for work in our tests, and the 2027 Edition is no different. The eight-core Ryzen 7 processor, expandable memory and multiple internal storage options provide a versatile foundation for everyday computing. We've selected the 16GB/512GB configuration as it's more versatile, but a 16GB/256GB model is available with our promo code, too.

You can also save on the A5 2027 Edition direct from Geekom using the same code, where it's $478 (was $549) in the US and £426 (was £489) in the UK.

Why we recommend it

In his 4-star review of this mini PC, our expert Mark said it was "good value, well-made, and a decent user experience." He added that it was "a machine that runs cooler and quieter, backed by a new IceBlast 3.0 cooling system that Geekom claims cuts noise to as low as 28dB at idle."

He also noted that "Geekom is now pitching the A5 2027 Edition for 24/7 office and commercial use, rather than as a budget performance desktop."

The Geekom A5 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 7730U processor, which has eight cores, 16 threads and a maximum boost clock of 4.5GHz.

Its integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics are suitable for most tasks and the supplied 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM can be expanded to 64GB.

Storage options include an M.2 SSD slot, an additional M.2 2242 slot and a 2.5-inch drive bay.

The A5 supports up to four external displays through its two HDMI and two USB-C connections, with support for resolutions up to 8K. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, 2.5Gb Ethernet and an SD card reader.

Price context & historical value

Our exclusive TechRadar code (TRA527FF) knocks 10% off the price at Amazon, and 13% buying direct from Geekom, making it the cheapest we've seen for the Geekom A5 2027 Edition.

In the US, you can save more by opting for the model with 256GB storage if you're happy to upgrade the SSD yourself. But oddly, this configuration is £30 more expensive at Amazon.co.uk, so I recommend grabbing the 512GB option if you're in the UK.

US: Amazon | Geekom

UK: Amazon | Geekom

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom A5 2027 Edition if...

You want a compact computer that can drive a substantial multi-monitor workstation without occupying much desk space.

❌ Skip the Geekom A5 2027 Edition if...

Your work involves demanding 3D rendering, advanced video production or other applications that benefit substantially from dedicated graphics hardware.