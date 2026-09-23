It's officially fall, which means cooler temperatures and marathon season for those who participate. If you're looking for a new pair of running shoes to train for an upcoming marathon, Amazon has its top-rated sneakers on sale.



Below are the top deals on men's and women's running shoes, including up to 40% off from brands like Brooks, Asics, Hoka, and Nike. I selected Amazon's best-selling sneakers that have recieved thousands of positive reviews and are on sale.



You'll find a wide range of shoes in this list, offering different levels of support, so whether you're a casual runner or you're in serious training mode, there's a shoe for everyone. Remember, these are limited-time offers and a perfect opportunity to save money on your new running companion.

Women's running shoes at Amazon