Marathon season is upon us — save up to 40% on top-rated running shoes from Hoka, Brooks, Asics, and Nike
Amazon's best-selling running shoes from $41.99
It's officially fall, which means cooler temperatures and marathon season for those who participate. If you're looking for a new pair of running shoes to train for an upcoming marathon, Amazon has its top-rated sneakers on sale.
Below are the top deals on men's and women's running shoes, including up to 40% off from brands like Brooks, Asics, Hoka, and Nike. I selected Amazon's best-selling sneakers that have recieved thousands of positive reviews and are on sale.
You'll find a wide range of shoes in this list, offering different levels of support, so whether you're a casual runner or you're in serious training mode, there's a shoe for everyone. Remember, these are limited-time offers and a perfect opportunity to save money on your new running companion.
Amazon running shoe sale – quick links
Women's running shoes at Amazon
Men's running shoes at Amazon
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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