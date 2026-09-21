What shoes do marathon winners wear? These 7 pairs of running shoes have all graced the podium at the world's top races

We're gearing up for the second wave of major marathons this year: runners will be heading for the start line in Berlin at the end of the week (27 September), with the Chicago marathon following on 11 October and New York rounding out the season on 2 November.

Perhaps you're wondering what kind of footwear is propelling elite athletes to these kinds of times? I've hunted out the shoes worn by a selection of marathon winners, and rounded up the results below.

The Adidas Adios range crops up time and time again. Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha both sprinted to stunning sub-2 hour success at the 2026 London marathon while wearing Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoes (currently sold out in the US, but a restock is coming in the UK on 24 September.) Sawe wore Adidas Adios Pro Evo 2 to take the gold at the Berlin 2025 marathon, as did Benson Kipruto for his 2025 New York win.

Hot on Kipruto's heels in Berlin 2025 was Alexander Mutiso Munyao, wearing the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4. Incidentally, women's champ Rosemary Wanjiru was also wearing Adios Pro 4. In Chicago 2025, Hawi Feysa took the gold in the women's race wearing Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1.

Nike's winning line is the Alphafly. Jacob Kiplimo won the 2025 Chicago marathon in Nike Alphafly 3 — also the running shoe of choice of record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge.

It's not all about Adidas and Nike, though. John Korir has won two Boston marathons in a row while wearing prototype versions of the Asics MetaSpeed Sky, and Sharon Lokedi wore Under Armour Veliciti Elite 3 to defend her crown at Boston 2026. Hellen Obiri took the women's crown at the 2025 New York marathon in On LightSpray Cloudboom Strike — particularly notable for their laceless, 'spray-on' style.

If you're a keen runner and find yourself gripped by marathon fever, perhaps these are some models worth considering for your next long-distance race. But a couple of important caveats, before we start: First, if you're already in training for one of the upcoming marathons, you definitely don't want to be switching up your footwear in the run-up to the event. Second, these shoes are aimed at experienced long-distance runners; if you're not at that stage yet, head to our general best running shoe roundup for more beginner- and intermediate-friendly recommendations.

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US: Marathon-winning running shoes

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UK: Marathon-winning running shoes

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