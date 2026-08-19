Kids aren't the only ones who need new shoes for the school year. August is a perfect time to pick up a pair of sneakers, and Amazon's back-to-school sale is slashing prices on top-rated models from brands like Nike, Hoka, New Balance, Adidas, and Skechers.

Below are popular women's and men's running shoe models on sale, with savings up to 35% and prices starting at just $54. I've listed a wide range of athletic shoes, including extra support for runners and casual walking sneakers for everyday wear. Every model listed below is highly rated on Amazon, and some are included in our best running shoes guide.

You'll find links to popular sneaker brands below if you want to browse Amazon's site, followed by my pick of today's best back-to-school deals on running shoes. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and today's discount lets you kick off the new school year with a new (discounted) pair of shoes.

Amazon's back-to-school running shoe sale

The best Women's back-to-school running shoe deals