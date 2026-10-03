How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026: Live stream F1 race from anywhere

Bahrain GP (October 2-4)

Qualifying: Saturday, October 3 — 9am BST / 4pm ET

Free stream: RTBF Auvio (Belgium) / Servus (Austria)

Stream safely and securely with NordVPN (try 100% risk-free)

Watch the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia live streams to see whether George Russell, fresh off a fabulous victory in Azerbaijan, can further reduce the deficit to his teammate Kimi Antonelli. The 20-year-old did well to finish fifth in Baku after starting sixteenth – albeit helped by multiple incidents – and is currently 66 points ahead in the Drivers’ Championship.

A large portion of the current grid hasn’t raced in Sepang, a purpose-built circuit that’s making its return due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. With two long straights, a total of four straight zones, a high-speed middle sector, and the potential for rain, we could be in for an exciting weekend.

Mercedes and Red Bull are expected to dominate once again. The Silver Arrows are, in fact, bringing an updated package this weekend. But the last time we raced in Malaysia, in 2017, it was Max Verstappen who took the top step of the podium. He’s had seven podium finishes this season but is yet to win a race. Also competing for a podium could be Isack Hadjar, who made a fantastic return from injury by securing third in Baku.

Elsewhere, McLaren will be looking to bounce back after a disastrous Azerbaijan GP. First, Lando Norris got DNF’d by Franco Colapinto’s misjudgment into turn one after the first safety car restart, which also took out his teammate Pierre Gasly. And then Oscar Piastri, who looked set for a podium finish, locked up into turn one to finish outside the points.

Ferrari, meanwhile, has fallen off a cliff after a promising start to the season, with their best result since Charles Leclerc’s podium at Spa being just fourth. And they’ll have their task cut out at Sepang given its raw straight-line speed demands.

Here’s how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026 Schedule

Practice 1: Friday, October 2 | 9am BST / 4am ET

Practice 2: Friday, October 2 | 9am BST / 4am ET

Practice 3: Saturday, October 3 | 5:30am BST / 12:30am ET

Qualifying: Saturday, October 3 | 9am BST / 4am ET

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sunday, October 4 | 8am BST / 3am ET

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026 for FREE

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia isn't available for free in every country. However, in these select destinations lucky F1 fans can catch the practice sessions, qualifying, and the entire race/highlights for FREE.

Traveling abroad during the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 from anywhere

🌎 ABROAD? The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026 is broadcast in many countries around the world but if you're traveling outside your country you should consider using one of the best VPNs to unlock your domestic streaming service provided it does not infringe any terms and conditions.

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How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 in the US

Apple TV will show the Bahrain Grand Prix in the US. F1 TV will be bundled with your Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month or $119 per year. Even better, new Apple TV subscribers get a handy 7-day FREE trial. If you want to catch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia but are traveling outside North America, make sure to use NordVPN to access your usual services securely.

How to watch the Bahrain GP 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 is carrying live coverage of the entire F1 season, including the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). NOW Sports passes start at £14.99 with monthly options from £27.99.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 in Australia

Aussie F1 fans can use Fox Sports via Kayo (free trial) for full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options to stream the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. Kayo offers two plans: Standard and Premium. The Standard plan starts at AU$29.99 per month (just AU$9.99 for your first month). Australia's 10Play streaming platform will be showing the full highlights of all the weekend events completely free. Traveling outside Oz? Australian F1 fans can still watch the F1 2026 season on their usual stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Canadian F1 fans can watch the F1 2026 season, including the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, on TSN. If you’ve ditched the cord, you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $24.99/month for full access. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practice sessions, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device. Use NordVPN if you're outside the country for the race.

Drivers' Championship Standings (after Azerbaijan)

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 302 George Russell (Mercedes) — 236 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 199 Lando Norris (McLaren) — 186 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 179 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 163 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 120 Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) — 86 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 59 Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 41

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