How to watch 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal for FREE: stream cycling online From anywhere

The UCI World Tour heads to Canada for the 15th edition of both the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal which are being held just two weeks before the World Championships arrive in the country. With the Worlds using the Montréal circuit special attention will be being paid to this race and thus it has attracted a stellar field including Remco Evenepoel, Thomas Pidcock, Issac del Toro and Paul Seixas.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2026 live stream from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal for free

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal for FREE for free on CBC Gem and on the French Language channel TVA Plus.

Both races will also be available for free in France on la chaine L'Equipe

If you're a resident of Canada or France and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. You’ll find more details below.

Use a VPN to watch any How to watch 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal live stream

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2026 are streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

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How to watch 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal in the US

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In the US, the 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will be on HBO Max, which starts at $18.49 USD per month. This is the middle-tier “Standard” subscription that includes live sports.

Abroad? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch 22026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal in the UK

The 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal are on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT coverage in the UK is on the HBO Max platform. It costs £30.99 per month, though there is a better value £25.99 "saver plan" available if you sign up for a 12-month term.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Fans in Canada can watch the 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal for FREE in Canada on CBC Gem and on the French language TVA plus

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device believe you're still in Canada.

How to watch 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal in Australia

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FloBikes will show the 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec & Montréal in Australia.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2026 - Previews

First up of the brace of races is the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, which runs over 206 km on the 12 km city-centre circuit that includes the signature short ascent of Côte de la Montagne. The traditionally attritional race was last year won by Julian Alaphilippe, but the Frenchman won’t be back to defend his crown as he has recently retired. The big names on the start list to keep an eye on read like a who’s who of the current cycling elite, with Remco Evenepoel, Thomas Pidcock, Isaac del Toro and Paul Seixas all down to ride. The key big name missing, of course, is Tadej Pogačar after he crashed out of the Vuelta a España.

Two days later, the same stellar cast will take to the streets of Montreal for a dress rehearsal of the World Championships, which will be held on the same roads on September 27. Covering 214 km over 16 laps, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal is the harder of the two races, and each lap features the tough Côte Camilien-Houde. The big names will all want to know the circuit inside out before coming back to fight for the rainbow bands two weeks later, but will they go for the win or keep their cards close to their chest?

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec Route 2026

(Image credit: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2026 Route

(Image credit: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal)