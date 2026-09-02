How to watch the Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026 for FREE: live stream UCI stage race online

The Lloyds Tour of Britain has been shortened in 2026 to achieve parity with the women's race and will pack its men's action into five pulsating stages between Lincoln and the Scottish Borders.

Stage one takes the riders out into Lincolnshire before finishing with laps of Lincoln city center including five ascents of the infamous cobbled Michaelgate climb. Stages two and three are for the sprinters and then the climbing arrives on the Queen Stage through the Yorkshire Dales on stage four. Taking on big climbs such as Greenhow Bank, Kidstones, and Grinton Moor will surely decide the race. The event then finishes the next day in the Scottish Borders with a hilly loop around the town of Earlston.

There's no standout favourite for the race win but riders such as Filippo Ganna, Tim Wellens or Lewis Askey will be ones to watch as well as some of the world's best sprinters including Olav Kooij and Tim Merlier.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026 live streams from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch the 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain for FREE

Cycling fans in the UK and Australia will get to watch a Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026 live stream for FREE.

Here's where.

If you're a resident of Great Britain or Australia and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. You’ll find more details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026 live stream

Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026 is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself.

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Can I watch 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain live streams in the US?

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Unfortunately, no dedicated US broadcaster has yet been announced for the Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026.

However, US cycling fans may be able to access the live streams on the Tour of Britain YouTube channel. It is possible, though, that they will still be geo-blocked.

And if you're out of the U.S., but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain live streams in the UK

The Lloyds Tour of Britain will be FREE to watch in the UK on ITVX and YouTube.

You can also catch all the action on TNT Sports which is on the HBO Max platform. It costs £30.99 per month, though there is a better value £25.99 "saver plan" available if you sign up for a 12-month term.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain live streams in Canada

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It's a similar situation in the Great White North, where no dedicated broadcaster has been announced for the Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026.

Like in the US, it's possible the race's YouTube channel streams will be available in Canada, but that has not yet been confirmed. It's worth checking out, tough.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device believe you're in your home country.

How to watch 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain live streams in Australia

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Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the whole Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026 for FREE on SBS On Demand.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026 – Preview

The 2026 race kicks off with a stage set entirely in Lincolnshire and while for the most part it will be flat, it packs in five ascents of the legendary Michaelgate climb at the end. Any rider who wants to win the race overall will need to be right near the front on the narrow city center circuit to avoid getting caught behind the bottleneck that always forms on this brutal little climb.

With a pecking order at the top established, stage two from Boston to Skegness and stage three from Hull to Beverley will belong to the sprint teams and few would bet against the Belgian ace Tim Merlier taking a brace of wins on what look set to be two super-fast days.

Once the sprinters have had their fill it is time for stage four, the Queen Stage of the race through the epic Yorkshire Dales. Showcasing some of the finest scenery in England, the race will cross a multitude of punishing climbs including Greenhow Bank, Kidstones, and Grinton Moor before it arrives in Leyburn.

This day will surely decide the outcome of the race, but if it’s still in the balance then it will be down to the rolling hills of the Scottish Borders on stage five to work out who takes the 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain on the final day in and around the town of Earlston.

Lloyds Tour of Britain 2026 stages and broadcast times

Stage 1 | Wednesday September 2 | Lincoln - Lincoln, 187.6km | 10:15 - 16:00

Stage 2 | Thursday September 3 | Boston - Skegness, 185.2km | 10:15 - 15:45

Stage 3 | Friday September 4 | Hull - Beverley, 200.6km | 10:15 - 16:15

Stage 4 | Saturday September 5 | Helmsley - Leyburn, 170.5km | 10:45 - 15:45

Stage 5 | Sunday September 6 | Earlston - Earlston, 166.4km | 10:45 - 15:30

* All times BST