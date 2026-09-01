North Korea expands fraudulent job resumes to target marketing, sales, and medical sector

Huntress reports DPRK job seekers expanding beyond tech into healthcare, sales, and marketing

North Koreans use stolen identities, forged documents, AI tools, and proxies to bypass detection

Campaign dubbed “IT worker scheme” continues, posing sanctions risks and unique detection challenges

North Koreans looking to get hired by western companies are no longer focused exclusively on tech companies. According to security researchers Huntress, they have started applying for jobs in healthcare, sales, and marketing.

For US companies, employing North Koreans is prohibited under US sanctions, and the US government specifically warns about hiring IT workers from DPRK. As a result, these individuals are engaging in all sorts of fraudulent behavior to trick their potential employers and get hired.

That includes stealing other people’s identities, forging documents, and using pre-recorded or AI generated videos during calls and interviews. They’re also using ChatGPT to draft answers to questions and communicate without raising any alarms. Furthermore, they are deploying proxies and VPNs, often connecting to computers on “hardware farms” in China, and using personal, non-resident banking accounts to get paid.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

IT worker scheme

"DPRK workers present a unique detection challenge for defenders: rather than compromising accounts or breaking in via gaps in the organizations' environments, they're tricking companies into remotely hiring them, and oftentimes actually doing the legitimate work they were hired to do," Huntress said in an analysis.

This is a campaign that’s been ongoing for years. Researchers call it the “IT worker scheme” and while some argue the scammers are using their earned salary to further North Korea’s weapons program, there is no evidence to point in that direction. For all we know, they might actually be desperate for a job - they’re just not allowed to do it remotely.

In its latest report, Huntress says it saw three people in an Australian healthcare company that turned out to be North Koreans impersonating the Chinese. It also saw an unnamed financial services firm whose employees used software that allowed them to work remotely through devices hosted on laptop farms.

Finally, it investigated a case of a sales and marketing employee using a stolen identity. The worker allegedly used the personal details of a legitimate individual (name, birth date, location) which had been published online by law enforcement following that person’s arrest. At the same time, they were using their own face during the hiring process.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Via The Hacker News

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.