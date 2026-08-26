How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 for FREE: Live Streams & Schedule
Anna Spielmann and Jerome Gilloux defend their E-MTB titles on Day 1
- Watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 free on YouTube (select countries)
- Unlock your stream with Surfshark (save up to 85%)
- UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Wed, Aug 26 – Sun, Aug 30
Watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 live streams, as Tom Pidcock, Valentina Höll and Mathieu van der Poel headline the action at Val di Sole in the Dolomites. The five-day event covers five disciplines: Cross-Country Olympic (XCO), Cross-Country Relay (XCR), Cross-Country Short Track (XCC), E-Mountain Bike (E-MTB) and Downhill (DHI).
Day 1 begins with the Women’s Elite E-Mountain Bike Cross-Country from 4am ET / 9am BST, followed by the Men’s Elite E-Mountain Bike Cross-Country from 5.30am ET / 10.30am BST, and the Mixed Team Relay from 11am ET / 4pm BST.
Reigning champion Anna Spielmann is in fine form, and her closest challenger in Valais last time out, Kathrin Stirnemann, has since retired. Jerome Gilloux is out for a hat-trick after winning each of the past two editions of the race, dating back to Vallnord two years ago. 2023 winner Joris Ryf is expected to challenge, having finished second to Gilloux last year.
The Mixed Team Relay sees each nation field a rider from all six mountain bike classes – Elite Women, Elite Men, U23 Women, U23 Men, Junior Women and Junior Men – in any order of their choosing, to race around a 2.4km circuit with 120m of elevation gain. France, Italy and Switzerland made the podium 12 months ago.
Here's how to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule and reigning champions below.
Can you watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 for free?
Yes. Free UCI Mountain Bike World Championships coverage is available via the UCI YouTube channel in places where Val di Sole 2026 hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner, such as New Zealand.
Free coverage is also available via VRT and RTBF (Belgium), RSI/RTS/SRF (Switzerland), RAI (Italy) and L'Équipe (France).
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 for free as if you were right at home.
Use a VPN to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 live streams
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How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 live streams in the US
Cycling fans in the US can stream UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 live on FloBikes.
A subscription costs $155.88/year or $39.99/month.
If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of Surfshark to catch the action.
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 live streams in the UK
In the UK, live UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 coverage is being provided by TNT Sports.
You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.
If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 live streams in Australia
Stan Sport is showing the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Australia.
Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. It's also home to the Premier League, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, Six Nations and Nations Championship.
Visiting Australia from New Zealand? Use Surfshark to watch free-to-air Val di Sole 2026 coverage.
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 live streams in Canada
In Canada, FloBikes is showing UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026.
A subscription costs CA$49.99/month or CA$215.88/year.
Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like Surfshark to watch all the action as if you were back home.
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 Q&A
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships schedule 2026
Click to see more ▼
(All times UK)
Wednesday, August 26
9am – Women’s Elite E-MTB Cross-Country
10.30am – Men’s Elite E-MTB Cross-Country
4pm – Mixed Team Relay
Thursday, August 27
8.30am – Women’s Junior Cross-Country Olympic
10am – Men’s Junior Cross-Country Olympic
2.30pm – Women’s U23 Cross-Country Short Track
3.30pm – Men’s U23 Cross-Country Short Track
4.45pm – Women’s Elite Cross-Country Short Track
5.30pm – Men’s Elite Cross-Country Short Track
Friday, August 28
9.30am – Women’s Junior Downhill qualification
Followed by Men’s Junior Downhill qualification
2.30pm – Women’s Elite Downhill qualification
Followed by Men’s Elite Downhill qualification
Saturday, August 29
8.15am – Women’s Junior Downhill
9am – Men’s Junior Downhill
12.20pm – Women’s Elite Downhill
2pm – Men’s Elite Downhill
Sunday, August 30
8am – Women’s U23 Cross-Country Olympic
10am – Men’s U23 Cross-Country Olympic
12pm – Women’s Elite Cross-Country Olympic
2.15pm – Men’s Elite Cross-Country Olympic
Who are the reigning UCI Mountain Bike World Championships champions?
Mountain Bike World Championships reigning champions
Men's champions
- Cross-Country Marathon – Keegan Swenson (6:01:44.3)
- Downhill – Jackson Goldstone (2:54.153)
- Electric Cross-Country – Jerome Gilloux (48:28)
- Electric MTB Enduro – Adrien Dailly (31:32.11)
- Enduro – Richard Rude Jr (29:37.67)
- Pump Track – Eddy Clerte (20.023)
- Cross-Country Short Track – Victor Koretzky (21:26)
- Cross-Country Olympic – Alan Hatherly (1:30:30)
Women's champions
- Cross-Country Marathon – Kate Courtney (7:10:11.1)
- Downhill – Valentina Höll (3:27.136)
- Electric Cross-Country – Anna Spielmann (44:08)
- Electric MTB Enduro – George Swift (38:06.55)
- Enduro – Elly Hoskin (35:13.67)
- Pump Track – Sabina Kosarkova (22.424)
- Cross-Country Short Track – Alessandra Keller (20:43)
- Cross-Country Olympic – Jenny Rissveds (1:21:35)
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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