The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is a free upgrade with revamped gameplay systems — here's everything confirmed at the ONL reveal
Time for another playthrough
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered has been announced
- The free upgrade arrives on September 29 for all platforms
- This remastered version features up to 40 new visual and gameplay improvements
CD Projekt Red has announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, a free upgrade featuring all-new improvements and revamped gameplay features for its blockbuster RPG game.
Revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2026, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered will arrive next month on September 29 for all available platforms and is free for current owners of the game. On top of that, players who own only the base game can claim the two included expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, at no extra cost.
The news came as a shock to fans, and the gameplay trailer is filled with too many brand-new features to count; even from the footage, you can tell there are some big visual and technical differences, and I can't wait to start another playthrough.
To make everything easier, I've put together a list below of every single new improvement mentioned in the trailer, whether it's upgraded visuals, a revamped combat system, new monster behaviour, or PlayStation 5 Pro support. Seriously, there's a lot!
What's included in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered?
- Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions (at no extra cost if you don't own them)
- Upgraded visuals
- Enhanced combat
- Improved traversal and movement
- New witcher Signs FX
- Revamped mount handling
- Enhanced monster behaviours
- A skill tree revamp
- Transmogrification
- Expanded photo mode
- New finishers
- Cross-platform mod support
- Immersive meditation
- Refined animations
- New quest tracking
- UI improvements
- Looting rework
- Refreshed motion blur
- New accessibility features
- Updated textures
- Foliage shading rework
- Tutorial modernization
- HDR improvements
- GTAO
- Improved menu navigation
- Global lighting rework
- New shading model
- Subsurface scattering
- New tone mapper
- PlayStation 5 Pro support
- Xbox Play Anywhere support
- Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive features
- Nvdia DLSS 4.5
- AMD FSR 4
- Intel XESS 2.0
- Path tracing on PC
- Ray reconstruction on PC
- Raytraced hair
- Native DX12
- Rendering parallelization
The announcement also came right before CDPR showcased the game's third and final major expansion, Songs of the Past, which is due to launch in 2027.
Elsewhere, fans can also look forward to The Witcher 4, which CDPR has confirmed is targeting a 2028 release window.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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