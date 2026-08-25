The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is a free upgrade with revamped gameplay systems — here's everything confirmed at the ONL reveal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered has been announced

The free upgrade arrives on September 29 for all platforms

This remastered version features up to 40 new visual and gameplay improvements

CD Projekt Red has announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, a free upgrade featuring all-new improvements and revamped gameplay features for its blockbuster RPG game.

Revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2026, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered will arrive next month on September 29 for all available platforms and is free for current owners of the game. On top of that, players who own only the base game can claim the two included expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, at no extra cost.

The news came as a shock to fans, and the gameplay trailer is filled with too many brand-new features to count; even from the footage, you can tell there are some big visual and technical differences, and I can't wait to start another playthrough.

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To make everything easier, I've put together a list below of every single new improvement mentioned in the trailer, whether it's upgraded visuals, a revamped combat system, new monster behaviour, or PlayStation 5 Pro support. Seriously, there's a lot!

What's included in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered?

Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions (at no extra cost if you don't own them)

Upgraded visuals

Enhanced combat

Improved traversal and movement

New witcher Signs FX

Revamped mount handling

Enhanced monster behaviours

A skill tree revamp

Transmogrification

Expanded photo mode

New finishers

Cross-platform mod support

Immersive meditation

Refined animations

New quest tracking

UI improvements

Looting rework

Refreshed motion blur

New accessibility features

Updated textures

Foliage shading rework

Tutorial modernization

HDR improvements

GTAO

Improved menu navigation

Global lighting rework

New shading model

Subsurface scattering

New tone mapper

PlayStation 5 Pro support

Xbox Play Anywhere support

Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive features

Nvdia DLSS 4.5

AMD FSR 4

Intel XESS 2.0

Path tracing on PC

Ray reconstruction on PC

Raytraced hair

Native DX12

Rendering parallelization

The announcement also came right before CDPR showcased the game's third and final major expansion, Songs of the Past, which is due to launch in 2027.

Elsewhere, fans can also look forward to The Witcher 4, which CDPR has confirmed is targeting a 2028 release window.

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