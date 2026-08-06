Ghost Recon Wildlands is getting a new 60fps 4K resolution mode for current-gen consoles and PC

Additional gameplay and UI features have also been added "to improve immersion"

Game director Benjamin Lemaire says the team wanted to "give more tools to imagine scenarios while respecting the game systems"

As Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon series celebrates its 25th anniversary, Ubisoft has announced a free Ghost Recon Wildlands 60fps 4K resolution mode for current-gen consoles and PC, alongside other gameplay improvements.

Revealed during the Ghost Recon 25th anniversary showcase today, the 60fps 4K resolution update will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Ubisoft Bordeaux's creative director Olivier Leonardia and game director Benjamin Lemaire shared more details about the patch, explaining that the team has "listened to all your comments and suggestions" and wanted to deliver on the feature.

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But that's not all. The development team went "further" and delivered something called "Ghost Parameters," new gameplay and UI features for both casual and role-playing enthusiasts.

"We wanted to find new ways to improve immersion," Lemaire said, "to give more tools to imagine scenarios while respecting the game systems."

Some of these tools include features that were previously exclusive to the Ghost and other PvE modes, such as authentic reloading, the choice between one or two primary weapons, and optional friendly fire "to enable more realistic play."

"It basically gives more freedom to create the craziest possible scenarios," the game director explained.

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On the UI side, players can tune more game elements to their liking, including an intel HUD, input reminders, deactivating the glow on highlighted items and weapon crates, deactivating the preview of throwable items, and more.

The update also adds a time of day feature, a way to define weather controls and fix it to your preference, "so if you want to play a specific mission or scenario at night in the rain, you can do so."

On top of all this, difficulty levels are changing to presets, so players can tweak difficulty parameters however they like. Whether that be adjusting the health regeneration delay, enemy endurance, or vehicle breakability, this option offers "more freedom and a more personalized experience."

Alongside these new features and 60fps/4K resolutions, Ubisoft has launched a free-to-play downloadable content (DLC) for Wildlands, featuring a new story mission and a "complex antagonist" known as La Llorona.