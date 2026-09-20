Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 will be with us in a matter of days

How is Ted Lasso season 4 going to end? Outside of those who worked on it, nobody knows — but I can tell you when its eighth episode will be released on Apple TV.

Indeed, as one of TechRadar's resident entertainment experts, I'm your best source for all manner of release date and launch time information. So, if you're desperate to know more about when this week's chapter — titled 'Follow the Anger' — will premiere, I've got you covered.

What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8?

Cheer up, Gemma, a new episode of Ted Lasso drops soon! (Image credit: Apple TV)

Ted Lasso season 4's next entry is expected to drop in the US and Canada at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, September 22.

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Apple has always made a habit of telling us that episodes of its new and returning TV Originals will come out every Wednesday at 12am PT in North America. Nonetheless, every single one of this season's episodes has arrived on Tuesday evenings at the times I mentioned above. It's all but confirmed, then, that season 4 episode 8 will do the same.

As for the rest of the world, Ted Lasso's next installment will be released on Wednesday, September 23. Read on to see what time it'll launch where you live:

US — Tuesday, September 22 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 22 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Tuesday, September 22 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 22 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Wednesday, September 23 at 2am BST

— Wednesday, September 23 at 2am BST India — Wednesday, September 23 at 6:30am IST

— Wednesday, September 23 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Wednesday, September 23 at 9am SGT

— Wednesday, September 23 at 9am SGT Australia — Wednesday, September 23 at 11am AEST

— Wednesday, September 23 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Wednesday, September 23 at 1pm NZST

Ted Lasso season 4 full release schedule: when do new episodes come out?

You heard right, everyone — only two more episodes remain of this season (Image credit: Apple TV)

Unless there's an unexpected alteration to this season's current release schedule, new episodes will make landfall every Tuesday in North and South America, and on Wednesdays on other continents. Read on to see when the final two installments will air near you:

Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23

— September 22/23 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30

— September 29/30 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7

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