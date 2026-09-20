How is Ted Lasso season 4 going to end? Outside of those who worked on it, nobody knows — but I can tell you when its eighth episode will be released on Apple TV.
Indeed, as one of TechRadar's resident entertainment experts, I'm your best source for all manner of release date and launch time information. So, if you're desperate to know more about when this week's chapter — titled 'Follow the Anger' — will premiere, I've got you covered.
What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8?
Ted Lasso season 4's next entry is expected to drop in the US and Canada at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, September 22.
Apple has always made a habit of telling us that episodes of its new and returning TV Originals will come out every Wednesday at 12am PT in North America. Nonetheless, every single one of this season's episodes has arrived on Tuesday evenings at the times I mentioned above. It's all but confirmed, then, that season 4 episode 8 will do the same.
As for the rest of the world, Ted Lasso's next installment will be released on Wednesday, September 23. Read on to see what time it'll launch where you live:
- US — Tuesday, September 22 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada — Tuesday, September 22 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK — Wednesday, September 23 at 2am BST
- India — Wednesday, September 23 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore — Wednesday, September 23 at 9am SGT
- Australia — Wednesday, September 23 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand — Wednesday, September 23 at 1pm NZST
Ted Lasso season 4 full release schedule: when do new episodes come out?
Unless there's an unexpected alteration to this season's current release schedule, new episodes will make landfall every Tuesday in North and South America, and on Wednesdays on other continents. Read on to see when the final two installments will air near you:
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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