What awaits Keeley and Ted in this week's episode?

The clock is ticking on Ted Lasso season 4's run on Apple TV. Only four more episodes remain of the soccer comedy-drama's latest season, so it doesn't have many more opportunities to kick a ball in anger and/or celebrate any goals.

That's a worry for another day, though. Right now, you just want to know when its seventh episode will be released, so read on to see when it'll premiere on one of the world's best streaming services.

What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7?

It's time for Ted and AFC Richmond Women to believe in themselves again (Image credit: Apple TV)

Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 is expected to drop at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, September 15 in the US and Canada.

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Apple has always stated that new entries will air every Wednesday at 12am PT in North America. However, every one of this season's chapters has debuted at the aforementioned times on the past six Tuesday evenings, so it stands to reason that this week's installment will do the same.

Meanwhile, those of you who live elsewhere will have to wait until Wednesday, September 16 to catch this week's episode, which is titled 'Yes and Baby'. Read on to see what time it'll launch where you are:

US — Tuesday, September 15 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 15 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Tuesday, September 15 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 15 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Wednesday, September 16 at 2am BST

— Wednesday, September 16 at 2am BST India — Wednesday, September 16 at 6:30am IST

— Wednesday, September 16 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Wednesday, September 16 at 9am SGT

— Wednesday, September 16 at 9am SGT Australia — Wednesday, September 16 at 11am AEST

— Wednesday, September 16 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm NZST

When can I watch the final three episodes of Ted Lasso season 4?

Don't look so shocked, Rebecca and Zelda — more episodes are on the way! (Image credit: Apple TV)

Unless Apple makes a sudden adjustment to season 4's release schedule, new episodes will air every Tuesday in North and South America and every Wednesday on other continents until the finale is released in early October.

Check out the list below for the remaining episodes' all-important launch dates:

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Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — September 15/16

— September 15/16 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23

— September 22/23 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30

— September 29/30 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7

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