Anduril and Poland's PGZ are preparing local production of the new Barracuda cruise missile

Anduril displayed a full-scale Barracuda mock-up during Poland's major defense exhibition

Production details remain unsettled as Poland and Anduril continue negotiations

Anduril has partnered with Poland's state-owned conglomerate PGZ to jointly produce a new cruise missile system.

Dubbed Barracuda-500M, the ground-launched weapon will reportedly be manufactured locally as part of a long-term arrangement between both companies.

The missile deal comes as Warsaw continues to expand its arsenal amid rising concern over Russian military activity near NATO's eastern border.

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Barracuda-500M production takes shape

A full-scale mock-up of the missile was placed on public display for visitors attending this week's defense trade event held in Kielce, Poland.

The unveiling took place during the annual MSPO defense exhibition, where company representatives outlined the scope of the missile partnership.

The partnership covers both local assembly and eventual full-scale production of the missile inside Poland.

Company representatives have not yet said whether components will initially be shipped from the United States for domestic assembly work.

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They have also not yet publicly disclosed a timeline for full-scale production or for when the missile might become operational.

Autonomous aircraft added to the pitch

Separately, Anduril is also pitching two autonomous aircraft designed to operate alongside Poland's future F-35 fighters and AH-64E Apache helicopters.

Brian Moran, who oversees Anduril's business operations across Europe, outlined the pitch during a separate interview at the MSPO show.

According to Moran, the Fury combat drone could accompany Poland's incoming batch of 32 F-35 fighters as a loyal wingman.

He explained that the aircraft has already been chosen by the U.S. Air Force for a formal, funded procurement effort.

"Fury is tailor-made to partner with an F-35 as a loyal wingman and as a force multiplier to keep men and women in uniform out of harm's way," Morgan said.

The Thunder rotorcraft, a separate autonomous platform built by the company, is designed specifically to operate alongside Poland's incoming fleet of 96 Apache helicopters.

Thunder was first unveiled publicly during the Farnborough Airshow held this past July, several months before Anduril intensified its talks with Polish defense officials.

"In July, we launched Thunder, which is an autonomous collaborative platform for the Apache attack helicopter," said Moran.

"And just like Fury operating with an F-35, with Poland getting all these Apaches, having Thunder is a force multiplier, especially as Poland will have to train a lot of pilots for 96 Apaches."

Moran noted that Poland is set to become the second-largest operator of Apache helicopters anywhere on the globe, trailing only the United States.

Delivery of all 96 helicopters, along with their associated equipment and weapons systems, is scheduled to formally begin during 2028.

That gap gives the Polish military several years to train pilots and prepare support systems before the Apaches actually arrive.

Beyond the 96 helicopters, Poland is also trying to expand its arsenal with ongoing discussions with Anduril regarding a possible purchase of the Thunder drone.

Via Defense News

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