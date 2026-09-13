September 2026 is set to be another big month for 4K Blu-ray, and I’ve already picked out my most anticipated discs which I hope to test as part of Blu-ray Bounty, our monthly column where we test out the latest 4K Blu-ray releases to assess their picture and audio quality.

4K Blu-ray is a big part of what I do at TechRadar, not only because I test the latest releases each month, but because it’s my staple source for testing the best TVs and best soundbars, thanks to its superior picture and audio quality to 4K streaming.

In last month’s August 2026 most anticipated 4K list, I picked Project Hail Mary, Troy, West Side Story (1961) and Mars Attacks! as the discs I was most looking forward to trying out. Check out the August 2026 Blu-ray Bounty for my full thoughts!

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This month, I’ve picked four more discs that I hope could be a great fit for your 4K Blu-ray collection, and I hope to test as part of Blu-ray Bounty — plus a fifth disc that’s one of the most curious 4K releases in recent months. As I’m based in the UK, the following discs are set for release in September in the UK.

Supergirl (Warner Bros)

Supergirl | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock as the titular hero, tells the story of Kara Zor-El (Superman’s cousin) who finds herself teaming up with an unlikely ally to take revenge against an alien evil, while trying to save her dog Krypto. The movie also stars Jason Momoa.

Visually, Supergirl has a lot of potential on 4K Blu-ray. There are plenty of vast environments throughout space that could look excellent on the right screen. There are bold colors throughout (not just the blue and red of Supergirl’s outfit) and a number of scenes in space, which could show off a TV’s contrast. Superman (2025) was a visual feast on 4K, so let's see if Supergirl can follow suit.

With Dolby Atmos supported, there’s plenty of opportunity for this disc to be another immersive showcase for your surround sound system. There’s more than a few crunching fight sequences and big set pieces to produce some room-rattling bass, and the Dolby Atmos soundtrack should make excellent use of height channels as Supergirl whips around in the air.

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Release dates

US — September 8

UK — 7th September

Hamilton (Disney)

Hamilton | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

One of the biggest stage musical shows in recent years, Hamilton tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, with songs throughout drawing from a variety of genres, but most notably hip-hop. This filmed version of the stage play features the Broadway principal cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hamilton.

The 4K disc supports a Dolby Atmos soundtrack that is sure to do justice to the grandiose production and scale of Hamilton. Atmos mixes of music can be divisive among audio purists, but this is one area where I think it could really shine. The play’s hip-hop stylings are sure to generate some punchy bass, and the array of voices will be a nice test for a home theater’s center speaker.

Visually, there is support for Dolby Vision, so when paired with a supported display, the details and textures of the characters' period costumes should really wow on screen. As this is a stage play, there’s going to be some play with lighting and shadows that should provide some contrast-y scenes that will look great on screen, something I’d found when watching the movie version of West Side Story (1961) last month.

Release date

US — June 26, 2026

UK — 21st September, 2026

12 Angry Men (1957) (The Criterion Collection)

12 ANGRY MEN (1957) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

One of Hollywood’s most iconic dramas, 12 Angry Men follows the story of a 12-man jury who must deliberate on a case where an 18 year-old-boy is accused of stabbing his father. While 11 of the men agree, one man holds out, forcing the other jurors to take a wider look at the case and evidence.

I’m a sucker for Criterion’s 4K releases, especially when it comes to older titles. I’ve seen the magic that a good 4K restoration has done for movies like Double Indemnity and 3:10 To Yuma, and this is yet another iconic movie that I have high hopes for. Dolby Vision is supported here, meaning the black and white pictures should benefit from strong contrast, and a good 4K restoration should give textures a refreshed and refined look.

The 4K disc only supports a monaural soundtrack so I’m not expecting anything to show off a home theater system here. Still, Criterion has a knack for producing 4K Blu-rays with impressively detailed mono soundtracks that sound a lot more detailed than you’d expect.

Release date

US — September 8

UK — 14th September

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Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu (Disney)

The Mandalorian and Grogu | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

A continuation of The Mandalorian TV series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu follows Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (voiced by Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, who are tasked with saving Rotta The Hutt (voiced by Jeremy Allen White), in exchange for some much-needed information.

The Mandalorian is an excellent-looking TV show with plenty of detail and brilliant cinematography, so I’m expecting much of the same when this movie hits 4K. With the colorful universe of Star Wars and the often moody, contrast-y scenes in The Mandalorian, all presented in Dolby Vision, I’m expecting a real visual feast here that will really shine on the right screens, such as those found on the best OLED TVs.

Star Wars movies are often superb for sound, with plenty of action-packed, detailed scenes to really test every aspect of a home theater. The Mandalorian & Grogu will utilize Atmos through spaceflight sequences, as well as showcasing surround effects with the bustling environments that crop up throughout the movie. More action-oriented scenes will test the subwoofer, too.

Release date

US — August 25, 2026

UK — September 28, 2026

28 Days Later (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

28 DAYS LATER – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hailed as a revitalization of the 'zombie' genre, 28 Days Later follows Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bike courier who awakes from a coma to find that a contagious virus that causes hyper-aggression has been released, reducing the world and society to a post-apocalyptic state. The film also stars Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston and Brendan Gleeson.

Now, what makes 28 Days Later such a fascinating release is the fact that a large majority of the movie was shot on 480p digital cameras, meaning the original source isn’t the best for a 4K restoration. Only one major scene was shot on 35mm film (an ideal source for 4K restoration), so I’m very curious to see how this movie looks in 4K.

While I doubt it will feature in the Blu-ray Bounty, I’m still keen to get testing this 4K release. Even more fascinating is that Dolby Vision HDR is supported, which will do wonders for the movie's dark, contrast-heavy look... if the restoration is any good, that is.

Audio-wise, there is a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Given how frantic and chaotic the movie is, there should be a few pulse-pounding scenes that will add to the immersive atmosphere of the movie. The object-based sound from Atmos will be the key for delivering the right detail here and again, while I’m not expecting miracles, this is one area where the 4K Blu-ray could excel.

Release date

US — September 1, 2026

UK — 31st August, 2026

4K release highlights: September 2026

Below is a list of highlight 4K releases coming in September 2026. Both US and UK releases are featured, alongside their release dates. Release dates vary by region, with some titles either coming out earlier in the year or yet to be announced. 4K Blu-ray is region-free, however, so you should be safe to order from anywhere.

September 1

28 Days Later (US)

September 7 / 8

Supergirl

12 Angry Men (US - UK: September 14)

Batman: Knightfall Part 1

Barbarian (UK)

Obsession (UK)

Little Odessa (UK)

September 14/15

Masters of the Universe (1987) (US)

Tequila Sunrise

Charlie Wilson’s War (US)

September 21/22

Toy Story 5 (US)

Interview With A Vampire (US)

Hamilton (UK)

The Long Kiss Goodnight (UK)

Misery (UK)

Tremors 2 (UK)

September 28/29

Mrs. Doubtfire

Dead Poet’s Society (US)

Go (1999) (US)

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) (US)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu (UK)

The Killing Fields (UK)

Disclosure Day (UK)

Better Tomorrow Trilogy

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