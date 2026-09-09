Sorry, 4K Blu-ray fans — Panasonic's players just got a price hike, and the best 4K player on the market got a rough deal
The best Blu-ray player just got a $150 price hike – but if you strike fast you can still get it for less
- Panasonic 4K Blu-ray players are now more expensive in the US
- Some retailers have stock at the previous price
- Tariffs and the ongoing component crisis strike again
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you've been putting off buying the Panasonic DP-UB820 Blu-ray player — our pick of the best 4K Blu-ray players on the market — its price, along with other Panasonic players, has rocketed.
The eagle-eyed Harrybalzac71 on the r/4kbluray subreddit spotted the new prices in Panasonic's updated US shop listings. And in those listings, our favorite Blu-Ray player has gone up by $100, reaching a new list price of $649.
The player has also had an increase in recent months in the UK to £429, having been listed at £349 for some time, so while the price isn't as high as the US still, it's still notably higher.
When the DP-UB820 launched, it was priced at $499 / £349 / AU$769, though the price people have expected to mainly find it at has fluctuated over time, and it's had price rises before — it was $549 most recently.
Panasonic: new prices for US Blu-ray players
The new prices have caused bafflement on the subreddit: as WorryTurbulent3924 recalls, "I price matched my 820 for $349 at best buy slightly over a year ago. Wtf happened?" Other redditors shared similar stories.
There are six US models, and their new prices are:
- DP-UB450: $299.99
- DP-UB420: $369.99
- DP-UB820: $649.99
- DP-UB9000: $1,299.99
- DP-UB154: $299.99
- DP-UB150: $209.99
There is some good news: some Panasonic players are still in retail at the older price, so at the time of writing a third-party seller has the DP-UB820 is on Amazon for $539.99 and it's on Best Buy for $549.99. Both are showing as stock available, but when that stock runs out you're likely to see higher prices afterwards — the main official Amazon sales page is already showing $649.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It's a shame, but unfortunately it's something we've gotten used to – not just in Blu-ray players but in PCs, PlayStations, Steam Machines and other electronics too. The triple whammy of AI-related shortages, inflation and (in the US) tariffs is sending prices into orbit.
From now, it looks like buyers will have to hope we get deals that take it back to the previous price of $549.
The Panasonic UB820 has been the sweet spot of 4K Blu-ray players available today, which is why this one is such a focus for us and the 4K Blu-ray community. It's the only player available today that has total format support and isn't priced like a high-end reference machine.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best 4k Blu-ray players
1. Best overall
Panasonic DP-UB820
2. Best budget
Sony UBP-X700
3. Best premium
Panasonic DP-UB9000
Thinking of buying a new TV?
Try our TV size and model finder! You tell it how far you sit from your TV, we'll tell you what size to buy based on viewing angle advice from image quality experts, and we'll recommend our three top TVs at that size for different prices.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.