Panasonic 4K Blu-ray players are now more expensive in the US

Some retailers have stock at the previous price

Tariffs and the ongoing component crisis strike again

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you've been putting off buying the Panasonic DP-UB820 Blu-ray player — our pick of the best 4K Blu-ray players on the market — its price, along with other Panasonic players, has rocketed.

The eagle-eyed Harrybalzac71 on the r/4kbluray subreddit spotted the new prices in Panasonic's updated US shop listings. And in those listings, our favorite Blu-Ray player has gone up by $100, reaching a new list price of $649.

The player has also had an increase in recent months in the UK to £429, having been listed at £349 for some time, so while the price isn't as high as the US still, it's still notably higher.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

When the DP-UB820 launched, it was priced at $499 / £349 / AU$769, though the price people have expected to mainly find it at has fluctuated over time, and it's had price rises before — it was $549 most recently.

Panasonic: new prices for US Blu-ray players

The new prices have caused bafflement on the subreddit: as WorryTurbulent3924 recalls, "I price matched my 820 for $349 at best buy slightly over a year ago. Wtf happened?" Other redditors shared similar stories.

There are six US models, and their new prices are:

DP-UB450: $299.99

DP-UB420: $369.99

DP-UB820: $649.99

DP-UB9000: $1,299.99

DP-UB154: $299.99

DP-UB150: $209.99

There is some good news: some Panasonic players are still in retail at the older price, so at the time of writing a third-party seller has the DP-UB820 is on Amazon for $539.99 and it's on Best Buy for $549.99. Both are showing as stock available, but when that stock runs out you're likely to see higher prices afterwards — the main official Amazon sales page is already showing $649.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a shame, but unfortunately it's something we've gotten used to – not just in Blu-ray players but in PCs, PlayStations, Steam Machines and other electronics too. The triple whammy of AI-related shortages, inflation and (in the US) tariffs is sending prices into orbit.

From now, it looks like buyers will have to hope we get deals that take it back to the previous price of $549.

The Panasonic UB820 has been the sweet spot of 4K Blu-ray players available today, which is why this one is such a focus for us and the 4K Blu-ray community. It's the only player available today that has total format support and isn't priced like a high-end reference machine.

Thinking of buying a new TV?

Try our TV size and model finder! You tell it how far you sit from your TV, we'll tell you what size to buy based on viewing angle advice from image quality experts, and we'll recommend our three top TVs at that size for different prices.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.