Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid FREE streams: How to watch Champions League 2026/27 fixture online from anywhere

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Wednesday, September 9 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Free Stream: RTE Player (Ireland)

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your live stream

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams as Reds head coach Andoni Iraola takes charge of his first European match in a potential Champions League 2026/27 classic at Anfield.

The Basque boss recorded his first win as Liverpool boss last Friday, a 2-0 win at Ipswich after worryingly topsy-turvy 2-2 draws with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Alexander Isak's early brace at Portman Road was a positive sign that the Swede is coming back into form after a tough first season on Merseyside, while Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo added solidity to a hitherto creaking defense at right-back. Bradley Barcola, recently signed from PSG, is pushing for a start.

Atleti slipped up at the weekend, losing 3-0 to Iraola's alma mater Athletic Bilbao after opening La Liga with seven points from their opening three games. The three-time beaten finalists are desperate to go one better this year and was why Diego Simeone dug in his heels to prevent Argentine compatriot Julian Alvarez from joining Barcelona this summer. The 26-year-old forward is being reintegrated into the squad after agitating for the move, while Colchonero captain Koke, now 34, will make his 150th Champions League appearance if he features tonight.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for FREE

You can stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for free on RTE2 in Ireland and via the RTE Player streaming service.

This doesn't require an account sign-up or any subscription.

Abroad? Unlock your free Champions League stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount and and extra three months for free...

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. ✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks RTE Player Get NordVPN and live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and their streaming platform HBO Max.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Those visiting the UK from Ireland can explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access the free stream.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

A Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid kick-off? Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday, 9 September. That's 5am AEST, in Australia, in the early hours of Thursday, 10 September.

What is the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid head-to-head? In nine previous meetings between the sides since their first fixture in 2008, Liverpool have won four to Atletico's three. There have been two draws. Liverpool have won the past three encounters, including the most recent – a 3-2 victory in last season's league phase.