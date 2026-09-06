How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Today's Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams will showcase a feisty London derby, and early six-pointer at the Premier League 2026/27 summit, between a pair of sides with two wins from two. Both have title aspirations and will want to hit the ground running after mixed transfer window fortunes.

After a regulation win over new boys Coventry to open the season, the EPL champions passed their first stern test with a battling win at Villa Park thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka. Some of the positivity in Mikel Arteta's camp, however, has had the sheen taken off following the deadline day disappointment of missing out on Argentina and Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez. The manager will therefore be eager to see other summer signings Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis impress the Emirates faithful without delay.

The main story of Chelsea's deadline day was an exit rather than an entrance – that of Enzo Fernandez. But Morgan Rogers' earlier arrival is a more than fitting replacement, helped by a fully rested and on-fire Cole Palmer. New boss Xabi Alonso will also be delighted to have snagged 2022 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for some surety between the sticks after now-departed Robert Sanchez's opening weekend struggles against Fulham. Nevertheless, the Blues nearly threw away a 3-0 lead against Brighton to scrape a 4-3 win last time out and must tighten up against the ruthless Gunners. It's an early test of their title credentials.

Will the UK capital be red or blue this weekend? Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek. TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. ✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Sky Go, Fubo and more Get NordVPN and stream Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Sky Sports stream, select 'United Kingdom' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Go and tune into Arsenal vs Chelsea.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams in the USA

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be shown on USA Network in the US.



To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV (all which carry free trials) and Sling TV all carry the channel.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of Arsenal vs Chelsea.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting Arsenal vs Chelsea in the UK on its Premier League and Main Event channels.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Arsenal vs Chelsea? Use NordVPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every EPL game this season in Canada, including Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. And you can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams in Australia

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Arsenal vs Chelsea start time? Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday, September 6. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 1.30am AEST in the early hours of Monday, September 7.