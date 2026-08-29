How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle: Live streams and TV channels for the Premier League 2026/27 game

Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle on Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 75%)

Tottenham vs Newcastle kick-off: Sat, Aug 29 at 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST

The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream involves two teams looking for their first wins of the new season. Tottenham were humbled by Brentford on matchday one, while Newcastle were denied all three points by a last-gasp Liverpool equaliser.

There were few positives for Roberto De Zerbi to take from this side's display against Brentford. Spurs finished 17th last season, and their performance at the Gtech Community Stadium was worse than most of their showings in 2025/26. The only saving grace is that Tottenham's starting XI will be significantly different going forward, starting with the visit of Newcastle.

The Magpies were much more impressive in their first outing of the campaign. They played with energy and intensity under new boss Matthias Jaissle, and were just seconds away from beating Liverpool 2-1. The German will be looking for more of the same against Tottenham.

Spurs were dismal at home last term, while Newcastle struggled to pick up points on the road. This clash is therefore a chance for us to see if either team has improved on one of their weak points. Given what happened last weekend, Tottenham cannot afford another lacklustre display.

Here's how to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks all necessary streaming services



Get NordVPN and stream Nottm Forest vs Leeds from anywhere.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live streams in the US

Tottenham vs Newcastle is being televised on Peacock in the US. Peacock plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

The game is being shown on NBC, while other EPL matches will be available on USA Network and NBCSN this season.

Sling TV carries NBC on its Blue plan in select locations, as well as USA Network, ABC and Fox, plus FS1, FX and more. Prices start at $45.99.

Alternatively, USA Network, NBC and NBCSN are all carried by YouTube TV and Fubo, which both offer free trials.

Free trials are also available for Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which include USA Network and NBC.

Outside the US for the game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live streams in the UK

In the UK, Tottenham vs Newcastle is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports packages start at £22/month for existing Sky subscribers, rising to £35/month for new customers. Now is a great time to sign up, with the start of the football season, England's Test series against Pakistan and the US Open tennis upon us.

You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live streams in Canada

Tottenham vs Newcastle is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package.

You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Tottenham vs Newcastle coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is showing the Tottenham vs Newcastle game in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. In addition to all 380 Premier League games, it's also showing Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

What is the Tottenham vs Newcastle start time? The scheduled Tottenham vs Newcastle kick-off time on Saturday, August 28 is 5.30pm BST local time in London, which is 9.30am PT / 12.30pm ET. That's 2.30am AEST on Sunday, August 30 in Australia.

What is the Tottenham vs Newcastle head-to-head? Tottenham and Newcastle have played each other 175 times. Tottenham have won 74 of them, and Newcastle have triumphed 66 times. Thirty-five have been drawn.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Newcastle on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the key Premier League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).