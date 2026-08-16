The Burnley vs West Ham live stream serves up a blockbuster encounter between two of the favourites for the EFL Championship title, and a somewhat surreal first look at Jarrod Bowen – one of the best players in the top flight last season – plying his trade in the second tier.

Neither captain Bowen nor head coach Nuno Espirito Santo would have had any difficulty finding new employment after West Ham's relegation from the Premier League, but to their immense credit they've both opted to stick it out and right the wrongs of last season.

Only two players registered more assists than Bowen in the EPL last term, and all expectations are that the England international could set all kinds of records in the Championship. Espirito Santo, meanwhile, won the division with Wolves eight years ago. It's a potent combination.

Yo-yoing between the Premier League and Championship has filled Burnley's coffers, but for the first time in years, it appears as if there was no real vision for the campaign ahead. The Clarets failed to win any of their six preseason fixtures.

New coach Nicky Hayen could be a shrewd appointment. He indirectly succeeded Scott Parker after his disastrous spell at Brugge and turned their fortunes around. However, there's been an exodus over the summer and star striker Zian Flemming is another with his eyes set on the Turf Moor exit.

Here's how to watch Burnley vs West Ham in the 2026/27 EFL Championship from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Burnley vs West Ham for free?

Burnley vs West Ham is locked behind a paywall, but there are some free trials available that will let you stream the game for free.

In the US, the game is being shown on CBS Sports Network, which is carried by YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial).

In Australia, beIN Sports offers new customers a 7-day free trial.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Burnley vs West Ham for free as if you were right at home.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham from anywhere

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How to watch Burnley vs West Ham live streams in the US

Burnley vs West Ham is available to live stream on Paramount+. in the US.

Prices start at $8.99/month or $899.99/year. However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

The game is also being televised on CBS Sports Network.

The channel is carried by YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TVand DirecTV Stream, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside the US for the game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham live streams in the UK

In the UK, Burnley vs West Ham is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription. Now is a great time to sign up, with England's Test series against Pakistan, the US Open and the Premier League season on the horizon.

You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to watch Burnley vs West Ham, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham live streams in Canada

Burnley vs West Ham is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

Plans start at CA$24.99/month, and DAZN is also home to the Champions League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Burnley vs West Ham coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham live streams in Australia

beIN Sports is showing the Burnley vs West Ham game in Australia.

Subscriptions cost AU$15.99/month or AU$159.99/year, with both options including a 7-day free trial. From September 1, however, prices will rise to AU$16.99/month and AU$169.99/year.

beIN Sports is also available as a Prime Video add‑on for AU$14.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

What is the Burnley vs West Ham start time? The scheduled Burnley vs West Ham kick-off time on Sunday, August 16 is 4pm BST local time in Burnley, which is 8am PT / 11am ET. That's 1am AEST on Sunday, August 17 in Australia.

What is the Burnley vs West Ham head-to-head? Burnley and West Ham have contested 98 competitive games. The Clarets have won 35 of them, and the Hammers 42. 21 have ended all-square.

Can I watch Burnley vs West Ham on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the key EFL Championship 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@efl) and YouTube (@theEFL).