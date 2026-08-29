Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen is the lead character of this HBO Max TV Original

The People v Gorilla Grodd: key information - Officially announced in August

- Billed as a crime mockumentary show

- No confirmed release date

- Trailer yet to be revealed

- Main cast confirmed

- Story synopsis has been released

- Unclear how it'll impact the wider DC Universe

The People v Gorilla Grodd is officially in the works at DC Studios.

Initially positioned as a Superman spin-off show tentatively titled DC Crime, the forthcoming crime mockumentary series will star Jimmy Olsen and many other familiar faces from Metropolis-based news outlet The Daily Planet. It'll also feature the live-action debut of Gorilla Grodd, aka one of The Flash's most famous adversaries, in a DC comic book project.

With development on the HBO Max program underway, I suspect you're *ahem* going ape over this announcement and want to know more about it. You've come to the right place, then, because you'll find more information on the DC Universe (DCU) TV show below, including its confirmed cast and plot brief. So, here's what we know so far about The People v Gorilla Grodd (TPvGG).

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The People v Gorilla Grodd release window prediction

Gorilla Grodd will make his live-action debut in this DCU TV show (Image credit: DC Comics)

The People v Gorilla Grodd was only announced in mid-August, so you won't be shocked to read that it doesn't have a firm release date yet.

It might not be long before the cameras begin to roll on the DCU TV series, though. Indeed, while some of its cast members were shooting Man of Tomorrow, aka the sequel to last year's Superman movie, DC Studios co-head and Man of Tomorrow's director James Gunn has confirmed that principal photography has wrapped on that film. It's possible, then, that TPvGG could enter full production before the end of 2026.

If filming starts soon, we could see TPvGG in late 2027. However, with what I'd expect to be a lengthy post-production process, I think it's more likely it'll debut on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, in early 2028.

The People v Gorilla Grodd trailer: is there one?

Will we see Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane in The People v Gorilla Grodd? (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

No. If my early 2028 release window prediction is correct, I doubt we'll see one before the end of 2027. Whenever a teaser gets shared online by DC Studios, I'll update this section.

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The People v Gorilla Grodd confirmed cast

We'll see at least four of The Daily Planet's employees in this Superman off-shoot (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Possible spoilers follow for The People v Gorilla Grodd.

Here's the DCU Chapter One TV series' confirmed cast so far:

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen

Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard

Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant

Wendell Pierce as Perry White

Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd

Mary Holland as TBC

Eduardo Franco as TBC

Arian Moayed as TBC

Dan Perrault as TBC

Andrew Leeds as TBC

Tim Baltz as TBC

The first four names, all of whom work at The Daily Planet, will be familiar to anyone who's seen 2025's Superman movie. Gisondo had a fairly large supporting role in that film, while Bennett, Hoover, and Pierce only appeared in a couple of scenes.

On the newcomers' front, Tatro (American Vandal) is the only actor whose role has been announced. He'll play Gorilla Grodd, aka the hyperintelligent and telepathic ape this crime-comedy series focuses on.

As for the other six stars, their character identities are being kept under wraps. However, industry insider Apocalyptic Horseman has claimed Moayed (Wonder Man, Ms Marvel) will portray the prosecutor who helped to put Grodd behind bars. Meanwhile, per Apocalyptic Horseman again, Franco (Stranger Things) is playing a close friend of Grodd's.

Will this Superman spin-off feature the Kryptonian as his civilian alter ego, Clark Kent? (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Could other individuals possibly make an appearance? David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, who are also Daily Planet reporters, are surprisingly conspicuous by their absence from the cast list. It'll be interesting to see whether they're added in a cameo or supporting role at a later date. Or, depending on when TPvGG is set in relation to Man of Tomorrow, if they'll have to sit this one out.

Elsewhere, given this series is based around Grodd, it would be surprising if Barry Allen/The Flash didn't show up. That said, Gunn and fellow DCU overseer Peter Safran haven't said if they'll introduce their version of the Scarlett Speedster anytime soon, so he might just be referenced in The People v Gorilla Grodd rather than appear in the flesh.

The People v Gorilla Grodd story synopsis

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The new DC Studios series The People v. Gorilla Grodd is coming soon to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/cMfgyhC2j6August 21, 2026

Here's the official logline for TPvGG: "A super-intelligent ape is convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. In an eight-part 'true' crime docuseries, the Daily Planet’s Jimmy Olsen reopens the case, investigating whether Gorilla Grodd was wrongly convicted in one of Metropolis’ most famous murder trials."

That would've been enough to go on for now. However, DC Studios released an even longer story synopsis as part of the above X/Twitter post.

Who's making The People v Gorilla Grodd? Dan Perrault, who's also in the cast, and Tony Yacenda. They're the creative minds behind Netflix crime mockumentary show American Vandal, so they're well equipped for this similarly positioned production. The pair are its showrunners, writers, and executive producers, while Yacenda will be on sole directing duties. Messrs Gunn and Safran will also executive produce the series.

"The People v. Gorilla Grodd will take a fresh, 360-degree look at the case, revealing the 'lesser-seen side' of the hyper-intelligent ape, according to the film's first-time director Jimmy Olsen," it reads. "Olsen was granted unprecedented, exclusive access to interview Grodd inside Stryker's Island Penitentiary for the documentary.

"Grodd has long claimed his innocence in the murder and brain consumption of his father, King Grodd — a crime he was convicted of in March 2021 and has remained incarcerated for ever since. The series will take an in-depth look at the investigation, featuring brand new reporting from members of the Daily Planet staff, as well as interviews with witnesses and experts on both Grodd's and the Metropolis District Attorney's side of the case, including Grodd's new counsel at the Metropolis Freedom Project."

As for what else we know about TPvGG, it'll be a half-hour comedy comprising eight episodes, and produced by DC Studios in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television.

How will The People v Gorilla Grodd impact the DCU?

It's currently unclear if Man of Tomorrow will predate The People v Gorilla Grodd (Image credit: Jim Lee/James Gunn/Instagram)

Nobody knows. Right now, we can't say where it'll sit on the DCU timeline, whether it'll be a standalone project that doesn't significantly affect DCU Chapter One's overarching narrative, and/or whether putting Grodd front and center will set the stage for The Flash's eventual introduction in this cinematic franchise.

Until Gunn or someone else gives us some firm details on the above, your guess is as good as mine. Hopefully, it won't be too long before more light is shed on TPvGG and its potential impact on the DCU.

In the meantime, read up on everything we know so far about Man of Tomorrow, get the full lowdown on Creature Commandos season 2, and find out whether Peacemaker season 3 will ever be made.

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