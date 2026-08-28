We're officially a quarter of the way through Lanterns' first season — and, judging by the sheer volume of discussions I've seen online about it, millions are really enjoying the DC Universe's (DCU) latest TV show.
If you're among that number, you'll want to know when the sci-fi crime drama's next chapter, titled 'OutKast', will hit a streaming platform near you. This week's entry will fill us in on John Stewart's upbringing and apparent 'chosen one' status as a future Green Lantern, too, so you definitely won't want to miss it.
So, here's when and where you can watch Lanterns episode 3.
When does episode 3 of Lanterns come out?
Lanterns' third installment will arrive on Sunday, August 30 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET in the US and Canada.
The DCU Chapter One show's forthcoming episode will also be available to stream in other nations, but won't premiere outside of North and South America until Monday, August 31. If you live elsewhere, these are the launch times you need to be aware of:
- US — Sunday, August 30 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada — Sunday, August 30 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK — Monday, August 31 at 2am BST
- India — Monday, August 31 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore — Monday, August 31 at 9am SGT
- Australia — Monday, August 31 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand — Monday, August 31 at 1pm NZST
Where can I watch Lanterns episode 3?
Like the two episodes that preceded it, Lanterns' third chapter will drop on HBO Max, aka one of the best streaming services around, in countries where this platform is available.
Not a subscriber or live somewhere HBO Max hasn't launched yet? Don't worry, because the Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre-fronted TV show is also set to air on other streamers, TV networks, and channels. Read on to find out which one you'll need to tune in to:
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- US — HBO and HBO Max
- Canada — Crave
- UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV
- India — JioHotstar
- Singapore — HBO Max
- Australia — HBO Max
- New Zealand — HBO Max
When will new episodes of Lanterns be released?
If it wasn't obvious by now, new entries will make their debut every Sunday in the Americas and every Monday on other continents. That'll remain the case until the season 1 finale comes out in early October, too.
Want to know the exact launch dates for each installment? Of course you do. Check out the list below for more details:
- Lanterns episode 1 — out now
- Lanterns episode 2 — out now
- Lanterns episode 3 — August 30/31
- Lanterns episode 4 — September 6/7
- Lanterns episode 5 — September 13/14
- Lanterns episode 6 — September 20/21
- Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28
- Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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