We're officially a quarter of the way through Lanterns' first season — and, judging by the sheer volume of discussions I've seen online about it, millions are really enjoying the DC Universe's (DCU) latest TV show.

If you're among that number, you'll want to know when the sci-fi crime drama's next chapter, titled 'OutKast', will hit a streaming platform near you. This week's entry will fill us in on John Stewart's upbringing and apparent 'chosen one' status as a future Green Lantern, too, so you definitely won't want to miss it.

So, here's when and where you can watch Lanterns episode 3.

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When does episode 3 of Lanterns come out?

Lanterns | Episode 3 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Lanterns' third installment will arrive on Sunday, August 30 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET in the US and Canada.

The DCU Chapter One show's forthcoming episode will also be available to stream in other nations, but won't premiere outside of North and South America until Monday, August 31. If you live elsewhere, these are the launch times you need to be aware of:

US — Sunday, August 30 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, August 30 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Sunday, August 30 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, August 30 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Monday, August 31 at 2am BST

— Monday, August 31 at 2am BST India — Monday, August 31 at 6:30am IST

— Monday, August 31 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Monday, August 31 at 9am SGT

— Monday, August 31 at 9am SGT Australia — Monday, August 31 at 11am AEST

— Monday, August 31 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Monday, August 31 at 1pm NZST

Where can I watch Lanterns episode 3?

You can expect to see flashbacks to John's time as a US marine sniper (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

Like the two episodes that preceded it, Lanterns' third chapter will drop on HBO Max, aka one of the best streaming services around, in countries where this platform is available.

Not a subscriber or live somewhere HBO Max hasn't launched yet? Don't worry, because the Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre-fronted TV show is also set to air on other streamers, TV networks, and channels. Read on to find out which one you'll need to tune in to:

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US — HBO and HBO Max

— HBO and HBO Max Canada — Crave

— Crave UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV

— HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV India — JioHotstar

— JioHotstar Singapore — HBO Max

— HBO Max Australia — HBO Max

— HBO Max New Zealand — HBO Max

When will new episodes of Lanterns be released?

Don't expect to see a lot of Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan in this week's episode (Image credit: HBO Max)

If it wasn't obvious by now, new entries will make their debut every Sunday in the Americas and every Monday on other continents. That'll remain the case until the season 1 finale comes out in early October, too.

Want to know the exact launch dates for each installment? Of course you do. Check out the list below for more details:

Lanterns episode 1 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 2 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 3 — August 30/31

— August 30/31 Lanterns episode 4 — September 6/7

— September 6/7 Lanterns episode 5 — September 13/14

— September 13/14 Lanterns episode 6 — September 20/21

— September 20/21 Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28

— September 27/28 Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5

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