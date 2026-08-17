Lanterns episode 1 makes an incredibly bold storytelling choice that I didn't see coming — and now I've got a wild theory about one of the new HBO Max show's dual timelines

Lanterns has wasted no time pulling the rug from under our feet

Lanterns has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, in a move reminiscent of Invincible's first-ever episode on Prime Video, the new DC Universe (DCU) TV show wastes no time in delivering an almighty shock in its first chapter.

Indeed, the sci-fi show's premiere, titled 'Pilot', ends with a moment that'll completely stun viewers and likely upset DC comic book fanatics.

I'm about to dig into the biggest talking point from Lanterns' debut episode, so consider this your one and only warning: full spoilers immediately follow after the poll below. Turn back now if you haven't seen 'Pilot' yet, or else.

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Is Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan really dead in Lanterns?

Green Lantern fans and DC purists are going to have a lot to say about this... (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

It certainly seems that way. Of course, this could be a massive fake out — after all, there are all manner of shapeshifting alien species that can impersonate humans in DC Comics, so it's possible that this is the case here. Nonetheless, I believe that Chandler's Jordan has taken his last breath in the DCU.

Okay, but how did we get here? For starters, this season's premiere wasn't shy about teasing Jordan's demise. Indeed, minutes before his death, which takes place during the show's 2026 storyline, is shown, Jordan, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, and Kelly Macdonald's Sheriff Kerry Kane survive an attack from a suicidal bomber at Rushville's police station.

This incident, which happens as part of Lanterns' 2016 storyline, is caused by an alien masquerading as a human truck driver called Waylon Sanders. As the unidentified extraterrestrial reveals, their skeleton is retrofitted with a biometric neutron device that they can activate with a single thought.

Hal Jordan interrogates Waylon Sanders, who the former correctly identifies as an alien (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

Prior to detonating the explosive gadget, Sanders goads Jordan over the latter's fearless nature, which Sanders interprets as Jordan wanting someone or something to kill him. In that respect, then, the DCU Chapter One series telegraphs his death before it happens.

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Rather than bump off Jordan in 2016, though, Lanterns withholds his passing until a decade later. Indeed, Jordan uses his power ring to form a protective bubble around Sanders just before the assailant detonates his skeletal device, thereby restricting the blast radius and saving the lives of everyone nearby.

But, that's not the end of the story. Five minutes before 'Pilot' ends, we skip ahead to 2026, which reteams us with Stewart as he heads to the same college football field that he and Jordan first met Sheriff Kane, and where their 2016 investigation into the deaths of four football fans began.

There, Stewart reunites with Kane and, after a bit of small talk about Kane's now-teenage son Noah, they head to a section of the bleacher seating where Jordan's snow-covered corpse is eventually revealed to be sitting.

Anybody else react like this when they saw Hal Jordan's dead body? (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

Alright, so who murdered Earth's first-ever Green Lantern? We don't know, but we can speculate on who pulled the trigger.

The first two — and arguably most likely candidates — are Sheriff Kane and the stadium's groundskeeper. Kane tells Stewart that the latter is the only other individual who currently knows that Jordan is dead. However, it's incredibly unlikely that the groundskeeper will be a prominent character moving forward, so we can rule them out.

We can do likewise with Kane. Sure, she's got a firearm to hand at all times, but I just don't see her wanting to draw heat over Jordan's death, and the potential ire of Stewart, the Green Lantern Corps, and/or the Guardians of the Universe.

Did Jordan's murderer steal his ring, too? (Image credit: HBO Max)

So, who else could it be? Of the other characters we've met, I wouldn't be shocked if Garret Dillahunt's Will Macon is behind it, regardless of whether he actually committed the deed or not. Right now, though, he's formed something of an uneasy alliance with Jordan and Stewart, so a massive, relationship-breaking event would need to happen for Macon to be involved in Jordan's demise.

There are bound to be other would-be murderers who could've taken Jordan's life who we've yet to encounter, so we might be adding more names to our shortlist in the weeks ahead.

That said — and hear me out on this before you pass judgement — what if Jordan killed himself? He's a former special forces pilot, so he knows how to handle a gun. For all we know, Waylon was telling the truth about Jordan wanting is life to be over, too — especially if, as an alien, the former has some form of perceptive superpower that allows his species to read someone else.

Who do you think killed Hal Jordan? Let me know in the comment section below. And, for more on the HBO Max show, read my Lanterns review.

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