How will the Hal-O-Gram help John Stewart to solve the original Hal's murder?

We're only a few days from Lanterns' second-to-last episode. Indeed, with the hit sci-fi crime drama's next chapter due out shortly, we don't have much longer to see John Stewart team up with the Hal-O-Gram — aka the digital back-up of Hal Jordan's consciousness — to continue investigating the real Hal's apparent murder.

So, will John get on better with this version of Hal than the real thing? What lies in store for them in the DC Universe (DCU) show's seventh entry? And, most importantly, when will it premiere?

I'm not at liberty to answer the first two, but I can tell you more about episode 7's release date and launch time. So, read on to learn more.

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When does episode 7 of Lanterns come out?

Lanterns | Episode 7 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

HBO's Green Lantern TV show will return for its next installment, titled 'The Jordan Boys Legacy', in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Just like every episode before it, this week's chapter will come out a day later outside of North and South America. Viewers in other territories, then, will need to wait until Monday, September 28, to see the DCU Chapter One TV series' penultimate entry. Check out the list below to see what time it'll drop where you live:

US — Sunday, September 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, September 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Sunday, September 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, September 27 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Monday, September 28 at 2am BST

— Monday, September 28 at 2am BST India — Monday, September 28 at 6:30am IST

— Monday, September 28 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Monday, September 28 at 9am SGT

— Monday, September 28 at 9am SGT Australia — Monday, September 28 at 11am AEST

— Monday, September 28 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Monday, September 28 at 1pm NZST

Where can I watch Lanterns episode 7?

"Are you afraid, soldier!?" (Image credit: HBO/DC Studios)

All episodes of Lanterns — including this week's entry — air on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, in nations that the platform is available.

For some reason, HBO Max hasn't launched in every world region, so some of you will need to go elsewhere to stream the DC comic book TV series. Alternatively, you could just make things easier for yourself and read the below list:

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US — HBO and HBO Max

— HBO and HBO Max Canada — Crave

— Crave UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV

— HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV India — JioHotstar

— JioHotstar Singapore — HBO Max

— HBO Max Australia — HBO Max

— HBO Max New Zealand — HBO Max

Lanterns full release schedule: when do new episodes come out?

My face when I realize there are only two more episodes left (Image credit: HBO/DC Studios)

Unfortunately, only two more episodes of the Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-led show remain.

As long as HBO doesn't suddenly change the launch date for the final two chapters, they'll continue to air on Sundays in the Americas and Mondays on other continents. There's no reason to suspect that an unexpected release schedule alteration will happen for the forthcoming finale, either, so I'm confident it'll be released at the same time that its forebears were.

Anyway, here's a quick breakdown of when the remaining entries will come out:

Lanterns episode 1 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 2 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 3 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 4 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 5 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 6 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28

— September 27/28 Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5

For more on the hit series ahead of its next episode, check out what Lanterns' midseason trailer tells us about its final two chapters. Then, read up on why I'm fearing the worst for Lanterns season 2.

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