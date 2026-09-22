For Stuart Fails to Save the Universe viewers who have been waiting for things to feel exactly like The Big Bang Theory... your moment has arrived.

Sure, we've had a whole host of cameos from the original show (though three notable faces have yet to turn up), but zipping from unhinged universe to unhinged universe has been a world away from the science sitcom we know and love.

But what if I said that there's a key reason why this week's episode could be straight out of 2007? And when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 arrive on HBO Max?

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What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 10 on HBO Max?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe | Episode 10 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 10 will drop on Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Internationally, you're looking out for these times:

US – Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Friday, September 25 at 2am BST

– Friday, September 25 at 2am BST India – Friday, September 25 at 6:30am IST

– Friday, September 25 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Friday, September 25 at 9am SGT

– Friday, September 25 at 9am SGT Australia – Friday, September 25 at 11am AEST

– Friday, September 25 at 11am AEST New Zealand – Friday, September 25 at 1pm NZST

When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5: out now

out now Episode 6: out now

out now Episode 7: out now

out now Episode 8: out now

out now Episode 9: out now

out now Episode 10: September 24

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