What is the release date for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 10 on HBO Max?
Okay, this one is the most meta
For Stuart Fails to Save the Universe viewers who have been waiting for things to feel exactly like The Big Bang Theory... your moment has arrived.
Sure, we've had a whole host of cameos from the original show (though three notable faces have yet to turn up), but zipping from unhinged universe to unhinged universe has been a world away from the science sitcom we know and love.
But what if I said that there's a key reason why this week's episode could be straight out of 2007? And when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 9 arrive on HBO Max?
What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 10 on HBO Max?
For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 10 will drop on Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.
Internationally, you're looking out for these times:
- US – Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Thursday, September 24 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Friday, September 25 at 2am BST
- India – Friday, September 25 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, September 25 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Friday, September 25 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand – Friday, September 25 at 1pm NZST
When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?
New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: out now
- Episode 5: out now
- Episode 6: out now
- Episode 7: out now
- Episode 8: out now
- Episode 9: out now
- Episode 10: September 24
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.