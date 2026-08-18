What is the release date for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 5 on HBO Max?

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The halfway point beckons

Stuart looks horrified at a piece of paper
Kevin Sussman as Stuart. (Image credit: HBO Max)

We're halfway through The Big Bang Theory spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and I still maintain the opinion that it's better than the original CBS sitcom.

But that hasn't stopped the two from being heavily intertwined. Over the last four episodes, we've seen cameo appearances from Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). Could this week add a fifth member to the growing party?

Judging by the trailer, things are set to feel a little more primitive instead. So, when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 arrive on HBO Max?

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What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 5 on HBO Max?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe 1x05 Promo "Gary Works for UPS" (HD) The Big Bang Theory spinoff - YouTube Stuart Fails to Save the Universe 1x05 Promo
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For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 5 will drop on Thursday, August 20 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:

  • US – Thursday, August 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
  • Canada – Thursday, August 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
  • UK – Friday, August 21 at 2am BST
  • India – Friday, August 21 at 6:30am IST
  • Singapore – Friday, August 21 at 9am SGT
  • Australia – Friday, August 21 at 11am AEDT
  • New Zealand – Friday, August 21 at 12pm NZDT

When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?

Bert, Kripke, Denise and Stuart are interrogated while wearing military uniform

(Image credit: HBO Max)

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:

  • Episode 1: out now
  • Episode 2: out now
  • Episode 3: out now
  • Episode 4: out now
  • Episode 5: August 20
  • Episode 6: August 27
  • Episode 7: September 3
  • Episode 8: September 10
  • Episode 9: September 17
  • Episode 10: September 24

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Jasmine Valentine
Jasmine Valentine
Streaming Staff Writer

Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.

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