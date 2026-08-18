We're halfway through The Big Bang Theory spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and I still maintain the opinion that it's better than the original CBS sitcom.

But that hasn't stopped the two from being heavily intertwined. Over the last four episodes, we've seen cameo appearances from Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). Could this week add a fifth member to the growing party?

Judging by the trailer, things are set to feel a little more primitive instead. So, when does Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 4 arrive on HBO Max?

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What time can I watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 5 on HBO Max?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe 1x05 Promo "Gary Works for UPS" (HD) The Big Bang Theory spinoff - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 5 will drop on Thursday, August 20 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Internationally, you're looking out for these timings:

US – Thursday, August 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, August 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Thursday, August 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, August 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Friday, August 21 at 2am BST

– Friday, August 21 at 2am BST India – Friday, August 21 at 6:30am IST

– Friday, August 21 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Friday, August 21 at 9am SGT

– Friday, August 21 at 9am SGT Australia – Friday, August 21 at 11am AEDT

– Friday, August 21 at 11am AEDT New Zealand – Friday, August 21 at 12pm NZDT

When do new episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe come out?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will make landfall every Thursday in the US and on Fridays everywhere else. Here are the all-important dates you need to know about:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5: August 20

August 20 Episode 6: August 27

August 27 Episode 7: September 3

September 3 Episode 8: September 10

September 10 Episode 9: September 17

September 17 Episode 10: September 24

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