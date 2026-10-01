Fall has arrived, and it's International Coffee Day today, which makes it the perfect occasion for a roundup of Pumpkin Spice coffee. Before you bankrupt yourself indulging your Pumpkin Spice habit at Starbucks, it's worth checking to see if you could take care of it in the comfort of your own home.

From Nespresso pods to K-Cups to ground coffee, there are pumpkin spiced options for every at-home coffee station setup. If you're looking for an authentic Starbucks flavor, you can actually purchase the brand's own Pumpkin Spice blend in K-Cup, Nespresso Vertuo pod, and ground coffee form. It's one of three special-edition flavors, and I've also included the other two (Smoked Butterscotch and Fall Blend) below, mainly because they both sounded delicious. They're there in case you fancy mixing things up.

Ground coffee is perfect if you use a French press, AeroPress or filter coffee machine. As for the pods, these vary by machine so be sure to double-check what you're buying is compatible with your setup, to avoid disappointment. Scroll down for a selection of spiced goodness...

US pumpkin picks

Hop down to the UK section instead

Coffee machine capsules

Ground coffee

UK pumpkin picks

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