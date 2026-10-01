The Loewe aura.matic is a new minimalist luxury espresso machine

It has twin bean hoppers and grinders, and offers 18 customizable drinks

It will go on sale later this year for £5,000 (about $6,630 / AU$9,540)

German company Loewe doesn't just make premium TVs and luxury speakers; it also has a line of high-end coffee makers, and its latest release — the Loewe aura. maticmatic — looks like nothing I've ever seen before.

The aura.matic has a black glass door that you can close when it's not in use, leaving the front completely plain. With its wooden frame and black aluminum case, it looks more like a piece of the company's audio equipment than a kitchen appliance. Open it up, though, and you'll find a seven-inch color display, a drip tray with a cup-detection sensor, and an illuminated dispenser.

The aura.matic is also equipped with twin bean hoppers, which let you switch between two different coffees on the fly. It's a feature I seldom see in home coffee makers (the Siemens EQ900 Plus is a rare example), but it's one that makes a lot of sense. I prefer to switch to decaf in the afternoon — as TechRadar's Homes Editor I drink so much coffee, I'd likely never sleep otherwise — but doing so would usually involve using up all the beans currently in the hopper then dialing in the grinder again. It's usually just not practical.

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The aura.matic doesn't just have two bean containers — it also has two grinders that can be dialed in separately. If you're feeling creative, you can even create your own blend by mixing the two coffees together.

The water tank is tucked out of sight to the side of the dispenser, while the milk system uses a carafe hidden behind a door on the side to keep the look as minimalist as possible. There's a menu of 18 customizable drinks to choose from, with six user profiles so you can save your personalized recipes.

The aura.matic has a list price of £5,000 (about $6,630 / AU$9,540) and will be available direct from Loewe later this year.

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