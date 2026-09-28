AeroPress has launched a walnut wood coffee brewer and grinder

They are part of a growing trend in premium real wood kitchen appliances

The brewer and grinder are on sale now, and are sure to sell out fast

AeroPress has just launched a new premium version of its classic coffee maker: the AeroPress Premium Walnut Brewer, with real wood components to tie into your kitchen color scheme.

The new brewer has a plunger and flange made from high-grade walnut wood, and comes with a solid walnut coffee scoop and stirrer. Like the AeroPress Premium, the new walnut brewer has a chamber made from tough borosilicate glass, with laser-etched markings to help you pour just the right volume of water. Other components, including the filter cap, are made from stainless steel and aluminum.

To match the new coffee maker, there's also a new walnut-clad version of the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder. The AeroPress Walnut Manual Grinder has a large handle made from natural wood, with a matching catch container to hold your freshly ground beans.

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I had the opportunity to test the all-metal coffee grinder when it launched earlier this year, and it was by far the best hand-operated grinder I've ever used. I was particularly impressed by the quality of its titanium burrs, which grind extremely evenly, and can be adjusted for 60 different grind sizes. The large handpiece sits comfortably in the hand and is easy to turn, though there's also an attachment for an electric drill if you have limited mobility in your hands.

Walnut is a growing trend in premium kitchen appliances, with wood-accented models flying off the shelves. KitchenAid's Evergreen stand mixer went viral after its launch in 2024, the ever-popular Ratio Eight Coffee Machine got a real wood upgrade in May 2025, and the walnut-clad Café Leon Dore / La Marzocco Linea Micra espresso machine sold out almost immediately in November — despite its eye-watering price tag of $11,660 (about £8,810 / AU$16,620).

Thankfully the AeroPress Premium Walnut Brewer and AeroPress Walnut Manual Grinder are significantly easier on your wallet. They are priced at $249.95 each, and are available today from AeroPress.com and Williams-Sonoma. That works out at about £190 / AU$360, though global release details have yet to be announced.

Their launch comes just in time for International Coffee Day on October 1. Stick with TechRadar for more coverage of the latest coffee makers, tips and recommendations on the day itself.

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