What is the release date for The Celebrity Traitors season 2 episodes 1-2 on BBC iPlayer?

News
By
Published

I'm so excited I could explode

Claudia Winkleman and the cast of Celebrity Traitors season 2
They're baaaaaaack. (Image credit: BBC)

I've been waiting impatiently for The Celebrity Traitors season 2 to begin airing on BBC iPlayer... and finally, the wait is almost over.

Our new cast heading to the Scottish Highlands is as follows:

  • Amol Rajan, Journalist and Broadcaster
  • Bella Ramsey, Actor
  • James Acaster, Comedian and Podcaster
  • James Blunt, Singer/Songwriter
  • Jerry Hall, Model and Actress
  • Joanne McNally, Comedian
  • Joe Lycett, Comedian
  • Julie Hesmondhalgh, Actor
  • King Kenny, Content Creator
  • Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Singer/Songwriter
  • Maya Jama, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur  
  • Michael Sheen, Actor and Presenter
  • Miranda Hart, Actor and Author
  • Myha’la, Actor
  • Professor Hannah Fry, Broadcaster and Mathematician
  • Richard E. Grant, Actor and Author
  • Rob Beckett, Comedian
  • Romesh Ranganathan, Comedian
  • Ross Kemp, Actor and Presenter
  • Sebastian Croft, Musician and Actor
  • Sharon Rooney, Actor

As ever, we've got to expected the unexpected, and the below trailer teases that host Claudia Winkleman definitely has some new tricks up her sleeve.

Latest Videos FromTechRadar

But when will The Celebrity Traitors season 2 episodes 1 and 2 be arriving on BBC iPlayer?

What time can I watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 episodes 1-2 on BBC iPlayer?

The Celebrity Traitors - Series 2 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube The Celebrity Traitors - Series 2 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube
Watch On

There are no batch uploads to BBC iPlayer this year! The Celebrity Traitors seasons 2 will have two episodes dropping this week as follows for UK fans:

  • Episode 1: October 1, 8pm BST
  • Episode 2: October 2, 8pm BST

Fans in the US, Australia and other international territories will have to wait for another designated streaming service to pick up episodes at a later date (e.g. Peacock in the US, or Paramount+ in Australia).

If you're a BBC licence-fee payer, you can use one of the best VPNs to stream iPlayer from anywhere in the world — check out our How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad guide for more information.

When do new episodes of The Celebrity Traitors come out?

The cast of Celebrity Traitors season 2 sit in church pews

(Image credit: BBC)

New episodes release on Thursdays and Fridays each week until the season 2 finale, giving us the below series schedule:

  • Episode 1: October 1
  • Episode 2: October 2
  • Episode 3: October 8
  • Episode 4: October 9
  • Episode 5: October 15
  • Episode 6: October 16
  • Episode 7: October 22
  • Episode 8: October 23
  • Episode 9: October 29
  • Episode 10: October 30

Google logo on a black background next to text reading &#039;Click to follow TechRadar&#039;

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.

CATEGORIES
Jasmine Valentine
Jasmine Valentine
Streaming Staff Writer

Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.