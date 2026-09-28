I've been waiting impatiently for The Celebrity Traitors season 2 to begin airing on BBC iPlayer... and finally, the wait is almost over.

Our new cast heading to the Scottish Highlands is as follows:

Amol Rajan, Journalist and Broadcaster

Bella Ramsey, Actor

James Acaster, Comedian and Podcaster

James Blunt, Singer/Songwriter

Jerry Hall, Model and Actress

Joanne McNally, Comedian

Joe Lycett, Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Actor

King Kenny, Content Creator

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Singer/Songwriter

Maya Jama, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Michael Sheen, Actor and Presenter

Miranda Hart, Actor and Author

Myha’la, Actor

Professor Hannah Fry, Broadcaster and Mathematician

Richard E. Grant, Actor and Author

Rob Beckett, Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan, Comedian

Ross Kemp, Actor and Presenter

Sebastian Croft, Musician and Actor

Sharon Rooney, Actor

As ever, we've got to expected the unexpected, and the below trailer teases that host Claudia Winkleman definitely has some new tricks up her sleeve.

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But when will The Celebrity Traitors season 2 episodes 1 and 2 be arriving on BBC iPlayer?

What time can I watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 episodes 1-2 on BBC iPlayer?

The Celebrity Traitors - Series 2 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

There are no batch uploads to BBC iPlayer this year! The Celebrity Traitors seasons 2 will have two episodes dropping this week as follows for UK fans:

Episode 1: October 1, 8pm BST

October 1, 8pm BST Episode 2: October 2, 8pm BST

Fans in the US, Australia and other international territories will have to wait for another designated streaming service to pick up episodes at a later date (e.g. Peacock in the US, or Paramount+ in Australia).



If you're a BBC licence-fee payer, you can use one of the best VPNs to stream iPlayer from anywhere in the world — check out our How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad guide for more information.

When do new episodes of The Celebrity Traitors come out?

(Image credit: BBC)

New episodes release on Thursdays and Fridays each week until the season 2 finale, giving us the below series schedule:

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Episode 1: October 1

October 1 Episode 2: October 2

October 2 Episode 3: October 8

October 8 Episode 4: October 9

October 9 Episode 5: October 15

October 15 Episode 6: October 16

October 16 Episode 7: October 22

October 22 Episode 8: October 23

October 23 Episode 9: October 29

October 29 Episode 10: October 30

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