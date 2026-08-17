How to watch Celebrity MasterChef online from anywhere – it's *FREE*

Watch Celebrity MasterChef for free on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer when abroad

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday for five weeks starting August 18

The UK’s Celebrity MasterChef is back for season 21, as the biggest local stars – from comedy, music, sport and showbiz – fight it out over five weeks to become the 2026 celebrity cooking champion.

There’s a new face on the judging panel, too. Replacing John Torode is Giorgio Locatelli, a Michelin-starred Italian chef and restaurateur. He’ll join the returning food critic Grace Dent to form a brand-new duo of experts for season 21.

“I couldn’t be happier to combine our shared joy, passion, and expertise for food,” Dent said about the new partnership.

As for celebrity guest judges, there’ll be one each week for the three contestant heats: comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness, broadcaster Zoe Ball, and influencer Morgan Burtwistle (Angry Ginge).

Season 21 will span five weeks, with each of the first three being a qualifying round featuring five new contestants. Those that qualify will then go into week four, or the semi-finals, followed by the ultimate final showdown in week five.

Abroad? Here's where to watch Celebrity MasterChef online and on TV from anywhere in the world, for free.

How to watch Celebrity MasterChef in the UK for free

Celebrity MasterChef is exclusive to BBC, and is therefore available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The first episode arrives on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, August 18, while cable loyalists can watch it on BBC One, at 9pm BST.

The second episode will air on Wednesday, and the third on Friday, and the show will follow the same Tue-Wed-Fri schedule each week for five weeks.

How to watch Celebrity MasterChef from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Celebrity MasterChef but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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Get NordVPN and stream Celebrity MasterChef online now – from US, Canada, Europe, etc.

How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Celebrity MasterChef is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Celebrity MasterChef: FAQs

Celebrity MasterChef | Series 21 Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Celebrity MasterChef online in the US, Canada, Australia, and worldwide?

Since Celebrity MasterChef is exclusive to BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, it's not currently available to stream in any international locations. We'll update you here if that changes.

If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

Celebrity MasterChef contestants Celebrities in week 1: Emily Campbell

Jason Mohammad

Jay McGuiness

Joe Pasquale

Shakira Khan Celebrities in week 2: Donna Preston

Emily Steel

Eric Underwood

Nitin Ganatra

Tom Simons aka TommyInnit Celebrities in week 3: Lauren Steadman MBE

Max Fosh

Melvin Odoom

Sue Cleaver

Una Healy

Celebrity MasterChef season 21 judges Giorgio Locatelli and Grace Dent are the expert judges this year, while Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, and Morgan Burtwistle are the three celebrity guest judges.

Who are the previous Celebrity MasterChef winners? Drag artist and performer Ginger Johnson, 2025

Professional dancer Vito Coppola, 2024

Broadcaster Wynne Evans, 2023

Presenter Lisa Snowdon, 2022

Parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, 2021

Irish broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf, 2020

Olympian Greg Rutherford, 2019

Actor John Partridge, 2018

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