How to watch Celebrity MasterChef online from anywhere – it's *FREE*
Grace Dent returns to judging duties alongside new judge Giorgio Locatelli
- Watch Celebrity MasterChef for free on BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer when abroad
- Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday for five weeks starting August 18
The UK’s Celebrity MasterChef is back for season 21, as the biggest local stars – from comedy, music, sport and showbiz – fight it out over five weeks to become the 2026 celebrity cooking champion.
There’s a new face on the judging panel, too. Replacing John Torode is Giorgio Locatelli, a Michelin-starred Italian chef and restaurateur. He’ll join the returning food critic Grace Dent to form a brand-new duo of experts for season 21.
“I couldn’t be happier to combine our shared joy, passion, and expertise for food,” Dent said about the new partnership.
As for celebrity guest judges, there’ll be one each week for the three contestant heats: comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness, broadcaster Zoe Ball, and influencer Morgan Burtwistle (Angry Ginge).
Season 21 will span five weeks, with each of the first three being a qualifying round featuring five new contestants. Those that qualify will then go into week four, or the semi-finals, followed by the ultimate final showdown in week five.
Abroad? Here's where to watch Celebrity MasterChef online and on TV from anywhere in the world, for free.
How to watch Celebrity MasterChef in the UK for free
Celebrity MasterChef is exclusive to BBC, and is therefore available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.
The first episode arrives on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, August 18, while cable loyalists can watch it on BBC One, at 9pm BST.
The second episode will air on Wednesday, and the third on Friday, and the show will follow the same Tue-Wed-Fri schedule each week for five weeks.
To watch BBC iPlayer: Visit the BBC iPlayer website or download the apps (iOS/Android).
BBC iPlayer is FREE, but you will need to create an account, have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.
Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN (75% off).
How to watch Celebrity MasterChef from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Celebrity MasterChef but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...
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Get NordVPN and stream Celebrity MasterChef online now – from US, Canada, Europe, etc.
How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN
Using a VPN to unblock Celebrity MasterChef is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:
1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.
What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
Celebrity MasterChef: FAQs
Can I watch Celebrity MasterChef online in the US, Canada, Australia, and worldwide?
Since Celebrity MasterChef is exclusive to BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, it's not currently available to stream in any international locations. We'll update you here if that changes.
If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.
Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.
Celebrity MasterChef contestants
Celebrities in week 1:
- Emily Campbell
- Jason Mohammad
- Jay McGuiness
- Joe Pasquale
- Shakira Khan
Celebrities in week 2:
- Donna Preston
- Emily Steel
- Eric Underwood
- Nitin Ganatra
- Tom Simons aka TommyInnit
Celebrities in week 3:
- Lauren Steadman MBE
- Max Fosh
- Melvin Odoom
- Sue Cleaver
- Una Healy
Celebrity MasterChef season 21 judges
Giorgio Locatelli and Grace Dent are the expert judges this year, while Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, and Morgan Burtwistle are the three celebrity guest judges.
Who are the previous Celebrity MasterChef winners?
- Drag artist and performer Ginger Johnson, 2025
- Professional dancer Vito Coppola, 2024
- Broadcaster Wynne Evans, 2023
- Presenter Lisa Snowdon, 2022
- Parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, 2021
- Irish broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf, 2020
- Olympian Greg Rutherford, 2019
- Actor John Partridge, 2018
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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