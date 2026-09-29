How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland: Free Stream, TV Channels and Kick-Off Time

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

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Kick-off: Tue, Sep 29, 2.45pm ET / 7.45pm BST

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland as the two sides continue their Nations League campaign for 2026/27.

With Steve Clarke departing after the World Cup, Sebastien Pocognoli is the new man at the helm for Scotland, and it all started for him on Saturday with a solid point away in Slovenia. Now they are back at Hampden for a tough test against a Switzerland side who ran all over North Macedonia on matchday one. Expect Billy Gilmour and Lewis Ferguson to lead the way in midfield again, with John McGinn featuring just in front of the pair. Oli McBurnie will continue his search for a first Scotland goal as he closes in on 20 caps.

Switzerland put on a good showing at the World Cup, making it to the quarter-finals before being ousted by Argentina. With big names such as Granit Xhaka, Johan Manzambi, Breel Embolo and Manuel Akanji, the Swiss should have more than enough quality to see off Scotland, provided they can handle the hostile Hampden atmosphere. Burnley's Zeki Amdouni was the star against North Macedonia and will be looking to add to his tally after firing in two on Saturday.

Here's how to watch Scotland vs Switzerland from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Scotland vs Switzerland for free?

Yes. Scotland vs Switzerland will air for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland in the UK. It will also stream on BBC iPlayer.

Swiss residents can also catch the game on RSI while Fubo Sports Network will broadcast the game for free in the US with streaming available Tubi.

Away from the UK, US or Switzerland? A VPN can help unblock your free streams and gain you access to this Nations League fixture.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams

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How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams in the USA

In the US, Scotland vs Switzerland will be shown on Fubo Sports Network via Tubi as well as on FuboTV.

To watch sports on Fubo, you'll need a Pro plan, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Alternatively, you can stream for free on Tubi if you don't mind watching a handful of adverts.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Scotland vs Switzerland will air on BBC Two and BBC Scotland in the UK, totally free.

BBC iPlayer will also carry the action with access to BBC Two provided by the streaming service.

Visiting another country? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your BBC account from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Scotland vs Switzerland.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Scotland vs Switzerland in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Outside Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Scotland vs Switzerland start time? Scotland vs Switzerland kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, September 29. That's 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, September 30 in Australia.

What is the Scotland vs Switzerland head-to-head? Scotland and Switzerland have met 17 times in the past, and the former actually have the upper hand with eight wins to Switzerland's five. However, you have to go back to 1996 for their last victory over Switzerland (a 1-0 win at Euro 96). The last time the two teams met, at Euro 2024, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.