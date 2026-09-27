Denmark vs Wales Free Streams: TV Channels, Live Streams & Kick-Off Time for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Denmark vs Wales free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)

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Kick-off: Sun, Sep 27, 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Watch Denmark vs Wales in the Nations League as two teams that lost their opening fixtures and didn't feature in the World Cup look to get back on track, at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

Since a devastating penalty shootout play-off defeat by Czechia deprived them of a place at the World Cup, Denmark have lost ground to their Scandinavian rivals, particularly a resurgent Norway who reached the last eight in the summer and beat the Danes 3-2 on Thursday thanks to the inevitable Erling Haaland. Still, Brian Riemer does have Rasmus Hojlund, Morten Hjulmand and Andreas Christensen to lean on, while Patrick Dorgu impressed as a right-sided attacker against Norway.

Wales suffered their own shootout World Cup play-off heartache earlier in the year but are in mid-rebuild. There's plenty of experience with Brennan Johnson, David Brooks, Dan James, Neco Williams and skipper Ethan Ampadu, while Lewis Koumas has impressed for Liverpool this term and looked lively in Thursday's 1-0 defeat by Portugal. A trip to Parken Stadium won't be easy, but they'll fancy their chances thanks to Bellamy's ambitious and attacking tactical setup.

Here's how to watch Denmark vs Wales in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Denmark vs Wales for free?

Denmark vs Wales will be broadcast for free on BBC One and available on-demand on BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK.

You will need a valid TV Licence and a UK postcode to access the service.

The game will also be available to residents of the Republic of Ireland, where Virgin Media 2 and streaming service Virgin Media Play are free-to-air.

In the US, Fubo Sports Network is a streaming service that is available for free on Tubi.

Traveling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to watch unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Denmark vs Wales live streams

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How to watch Denmark vs Wales live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch Denmark vs Wales on In the US, Fubo Sports Network, a service that is available for FREE on Tubi.

For a more exhaustive experience, you could also try FuboTV. The cable-cutting service offers a free trial, and you can then get the dedicated sports package's first month for $54.99, but you'll have to pay $64.99/month after that.

Abroad? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from the US to unlock your free stream.

How to watch Denmark vs Wales live streams in the UK

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Denmark vs Wales will be broadcast on BBC One in the UK, with access also available via BBC iPlayer if you're on the go or miss the game live.

Away from home? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Denmark vs Wales live streams in Canada

DAZN will broadcast Denmark vs Wales in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to tap in to your home stream on DAZN.

How to watch Denmark vs Wales live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Denmark vs Wales in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month. Right now you can get a 7-day free trial as well.

Missing the game because you're abroad? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Denmark vs Wales start time? Denmark vs Wales kicks off at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday, September 27. That's 2am AEST on Monday, September 28 in Australia.

What is the Denmark vs Wales head-to-head? Wales and Denmark have met 11 times over the years, with the Danes winning seven of those clashes to Wales' four wins. The two sides played each other back at Euro 2020, with Denmark thrashing the Welsh 4-0.