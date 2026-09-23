How to watch Nations League 2026/27 for FREE: Live stream online from anywhere — Matchday 1

The 2026/27 Nations League live streams are back as the 54 nations in UEFA compete in a three-tier promotion/relegation league phase before next year's knockout phase and finals tournament in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal defend their crown after beating Spain on penalties in the 2025 final.

Now managed by Jorge Jesus, Portugal begin their title defense with a home game against newly promoted Wales. The other big game from Thursday's game is a clash of World Cup 2026 disappointments as the Netherlands host Germany – new bosses Xavi and Jurgen Klopp, respectively, take charge of their first games.

Roberto Mancini returns to the Italy dugout on Friday as the Azzurri seek to put a second missed World Cup qualification in a row behind them. They take on Belgium. Northern Ireland face Georgia, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, in Friday's early kick-off.

On Saturday, England host world champions Spain in the tie of Matchday 1, a repeat of the Euro 2024 final. Thomas Tuchel has some credit to win back from Three Lions fans after their semi-final exit to Argentina in the summer. Scotland visit Slovenia earlier on Saturday, as former Monaco boss Sebastien Pocognoli takes charge of his first match as Tartan Army gaffer.

This is the first of four matchdays to be squeezed into the current three-week international period.

Read on as we show you how to watch the Nations League 2026/27 from anywhere, and for FREE.

Can I watch Nations League 2026/27 live streams for free?

Yes, you can watch Nations League 2026/27 live streams in many of the competing European nations.

For the UK's four home nations, England games will be shown on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fixtures will go out on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Wales fixtures are also on Welsh-language service S4C, which is also available on BBC iPlayer.

In Ireland, matches involving the Republic of Ireland will be on RTÉ 2 and streaming service RTÉ Player, while select games involving other countries will be on Virgin Media Play.

Among the European countries to have free Nations League 2026/27 live streams are:

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX (England games) / BBC iPlayer (Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland games)

🇮🇪 Ireland: RTÉ Player / Virgin Media Play (select other games)

🇮🇹 Italy: RaiPlay

🇪🇸 Spain: RTVE Play

🇳🇱 Netherlands: NOS

🇩🇪 Germany: DasErste / RTL+ / ZDF

🇫🇷 France: TF1 / L'Equipe TV

There will also be many more European countries with live stream options. Check your local free-to-air broadcaster for details – this handy UEFA guide should help.

Those away from home right now can stream from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch any Nations League 2026/27 stream

🌎 ABROAD? The Nations League 2026/27 is broadcast in many countries around the world but if you're traveling outside your country you should consider using one of the best VPNs to unlock your domestic streaming service provided it does not infringe any terms and conditions.

How to watch Nations League 2026/27 live streams in the US

In the US, the Nations League is being shown on across FOX Sports, Fubo and ViX.

If you don't have access to the channels via your cable package, you can use a cord-cutting service such as dedicated FOX streaming service FOX One, Fubo or YouTube TV.

FOX One costs $19.99/month after a 3-day FREE trial and will show any games on FS1 or FS2, while you'll need a Premium subscription to tune in on ViX, starting at $5.99/month.

Matches on Fox Soccer Plus will need a cord-cutting platform such as Fubo. You'll need a Pro plan, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial. Fubo will also offer a number of games that aren't being shown on FS1, FS2, or Fox Soccer Plus, including the Netherlands' opener against Germany.

YouTube TV is another alternative to access FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus. You need the Sports Plan for $64.99 per month, plus the Sports Plus pack for another $10.99 per month. Free trials of various lengths are available.

Outside the US right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations League 2026/27.

How to watch Nations League 2026/27 in the UK

As we've already mentioned above, Nations League 2026/27 live streams involving the four home nations will be available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

England games are on ITV1 and ITVX. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are on BBC iPlayer.

Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV license to watch.

Select other games will be available via PPV on Prime Video.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations League 2026/27.

How to watch Nations League 2026/27 live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is showing the Nations League 2026/27.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Nations League coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Nations League 2026/27 in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to watch the Nations League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Nations League 2026/27 in New Zealand

It's similar in New Zealand, where you can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost NZ$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Outside New Zealand traveling? Use NordVPN to watch the Nations League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Nations League 2026/27 Q&A

What are today's Nations League 2026/27 Matchday 1 fixtures? All times BST Thursday 24 September 5pm — Andorra vs Malta 7:45pm — Norway vs Denmark 7:45pm — Liechtenstein vs Lithuania 7:45pm — Kosovo vs Ireland | RTÉ Player 7:45pm — Netherlands vs Germany | Virgin Media Play 7:45pm — Austria vs Israel 7:45pm — Portugal vs Wales | BBC iPlayer 7:45pm — Serbia vs Greece

What is the Nations League 2026/27 schedule? League phase Matchday 1: 24-26 September, 2026

Matchday 2: 27-29 September, 2026

Matchday 3: 1-3 October, 2026

Matchday 4: 4-6 October, 2026

Matchday 5: 13-14 November, 2026

Matchday 6: 15-17 November, 2026 League A quarter-finals & League A/B, B/C play-offs First legs: 25-27 March, 2027

Second legs: 28-30 March, 2027 Finals Semi-Finals: 9-10 June, 2027

Third place play-off: 13 June, 2027

Final: 13 June, 2027