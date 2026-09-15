How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham: Free Streams, TV Channels for Carabao Cup 3rd Round

Liverpool vs Tottenham Kick-off: Tues, Sep 15 — 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Stream Liverpool vs Tottenham FREE on ITVX (UK)

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Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams as the home side seek to make up for their lacklustre performance against Fulham by defeating Spurs and booking their place in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

After an encouraging win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Liverpool’s problems were on full display at the weekend in the goalless draw with Fulham. It was a flat performance from the Reds as they struggled to match the energy that manager Andoni Iraola demands.

Particularly poor in the attacking third, Iraola may well choose to freshen up his side, which could mean starts for youngsters like Lewis Koumas, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha. The experienced Wataru Endo may also be handed his first start of the season, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to feature in goal.

For Tottenham, the League Cup brings welcome relief from a league campaign that has seen them go four games without scoring a goal. They hammered Charlton 5-1 to reach the third round and manager Roberto de Zerbi may be tempted to pick a strong starting XI to try and achieve a positive result.

That could mean former Reds Andy Robertson and Dominic Solanke will feature, both of whom will be determined to mark an Anfield return with a win.

Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams online from anywhere and possibly for FREE.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams for free? Yes, Liverpool vs Tottenham will be available in the UK on ITV4 and via its free streaming service, ITVX. ITVX requires an account with a valid TV license to watch live. Those away from the UK right now can stream from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

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How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream is available on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Carabao Cup soccer is available with all these deals, and you can also watch the EFL Championship and Champions League on the platform in 2026/27.

Visiting the US from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your free Liverpool vs Spurs stream on ITVX.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the UK

As we've already mentioned above, the Liverpool vs Tottenham game will be available to watch for FREE on ITV4 and via ITVX.

Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV license to watch.

You can also watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with Sky Sports packages starting at £22/month for existing subscribers.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of this Carabao Cup third round fixture.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports 2 is carrying the game, with a subscription costing AU$16.99 per month. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel any time.

Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to stream Liverpool vs Spurs all over the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in Canada

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Fans in Canada can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams on DAZN.

DAZN Canada plans start at $24.99 per month for a standard annual contract or $34.99 for a flexible monthly pass.

Away from Canada while the game is on? Use NordVPN to watch the Carabao Cup is if you were back home.