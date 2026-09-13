How to watch Man Utd vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Man Utd vs Man City: Sunday, September 13 at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 1.30am AEST (September 14)

Streams: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock your streaming account

Watch Man Utd vs Man City in the Premier League 2026/27 season, as these two fierce adversaries renew hostilities at Old Trafford, where the visitors will be looking to make it four top-flight wins from four to start the campaign.

Enzo Maresca oversaw a 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in the Community Shield, but he boasts a 100 percent record in the Premier League as City boss. A 1-0 victory over Coventry last weekend out was closer than many imagined, but it ensured they remain level on points with Arsenal at the summit of the standings early on. A 2-0 midweek victory over Porto took Erling Haaland to five goals in all competitions.

Man Utd have had a more mixed start. A 2-0 loss to Hull was followed by a 5-2 triumph over Ipswich, before a last-gasp equalizer from Everton left Man Utd rueing their profligacy. The Red Devils have been inconsistent up to now as Michael Carrick attempts to get them closer to the title, but a 4-0 gubbing of Sabah in the Champions League should help morale. Benjamin Sesko has two in his past two games.

Man City will see this as an opportunity to remind their adversaries that they remain Manchester's pre-eminent side even after Pep Guardiola's exit. But Man Utd tended to raise their game for this fixture, most notably in a 2-0 victory in Carrick's first game in charge in January.

Here's how to watch Man Utd vs Man City in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man Utd vs Man City from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and you can get our exclusive deal too...

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: Get 3 months extra FREE



Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

✅ Up to 75% off usual price

✅ Includes 3 extra months for free



Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch the Man Utd vs Man City live stream with our exclusive deal.

How to watch Man Utd vs Man City live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Man Utd vs Man City in the Premier League on Peacock.

Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream. We like NordVPN best.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Man City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sports is broadcasting Man Utd vs Man City in the UK on its Premier League and Main Event channels.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Man Utd vs Man City? Use NordVPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Man Utd vs Man City live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and it has live coverage of Man Utd vs Man City.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a select DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Man City live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

A Man Utd vs Man City live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Premier League coverage. We recommend NordVPN.

What is the Man Utd vs Man City start time? Man Utd vs Man City kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday, 13 September. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 1.30am AEST on Monday, 14 September.

What is the Man Utd vs Man City head-to-head? Of the previous 198 meetings between the sides, United have won 81 to City's 63, with 54 draws. It was one win apiece last season, with City winning 3-0 at home in September 2025, before United got revenge with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in January.