ICYMI: the 7 biggest tech stories of the week, from Apple's iPhone Duo debut to Sonos' best compact speaker yet

This week, Apple announced its iPhone 18 Pro and something entirely new: the first iPhone foldable in the incredible iPhone Duo.

There was plenty more to catch up on this week, including not one but two Nintendo Directs, and an LG privacy scandal.

To catch up on all this and more, scroll down. But before you read about the news, you might want to try your hand at our quiz on the biggest events of the week.

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7. LG TVs were in the privacy doghouse again

(Image credit: Future)

LG isn’t exactly a stranger to privacy storms, and it found itself in the middle of another big one this week thanks to a new report that made some big accusations about its TVs.

An investigation by Gamers Nexus and independent security researchers claimed that LG TVs can capture audio even when the screens are off and also monitor your entire home. These findings didn’t exactly sit well with clips of LG executives pitching to advertisers by saying “we own the glass” in reference to its TVs.

LG hit back at the claims, telling us in a statement that “the claims made in the recently published video are not true”. Still, the accusations may leave a bad taste for some, particularly as they come a month after claims (also refuted by LG) that its monitors were installing adware on PCs.

6. A new ‘brain wearable’ arrived to track our stress

(Image credit: Atlas)

What if you could track your brain and thoughts in the same way that fitness trackers log your heart rate? That’s what a new wave of wearables is promising — and another ‘brain pattern monitor’ arrived this week, before quickly selling out its first batch.

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The Atlas 1.0 sits behind your ear and tracks things like your attention span, stress levels and energy burn. In theory, the benefit of understanding these brain patterns is that the Atlas can then connect them to certain triggers — for example, revealing that social media is actually stressing you out rather than relaxing you.

We haven’t tried out this particular brain wearable yet, but our Senior Fitness & Wearables Editor Matt Evans did electrocute his own vagus nerve for a week with Nurosym’s gadget, so we’d certainly be up for the challenge when the Atlas 1.0 is back in stock.

5. Sonos debuted an Ultra soundbar

(Image credit: Sonos)

Matt Bolton got to hear the new and upgraded Sonos Beam Ultra soundbar, which sits above the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) in Sonos’ range, but is more affordable than the Sonos Arc Ultra. It promises a 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound system from nine built-in speakers, including two upfiring speakers, that’s much bigger, wider and more immersive than Sonos’ existing small soundbar… and based on Matt’s experience so far, it comfortably delivers.

Matt said the way the sound is disconnected from the soundbar is seriously impressive for such a compact box, with sound effects coming from way over at the sides of the room, and voices coming through really clearly, and emanating from the screen, not the box. The bass handling was great as well, despite the lack of a dedicated sub. Is this now the ultimate small soundbar option?

Read the full story: I heard the Sonos Beam Ultra, and it delivers the most impressive Dolby Atmos sound I've experienced from a compact soundbar

4. Nintendo doubled up Directs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo treated us to not one, but two Direct livestreams this week — and both caused quite a stir.

The first was devoted to the Legend of Zelda series’s 40th anniversary and gave us our first real look at the upcoming Ocarina of Time remake. Unfortunately, its visuals were immediately divisive, with some online commenters comparing the more “realistic” direction to Nvidia’s widely mocked DLSS 5.

On a more positive note, a new Nintendo Switch 2 model inspired by the franchise was also revealed, and it already seems like it’s going to be a big hit with pre-orders flying off digital shelves.

The second Direct came one day later and focused on more general Switch and Switch 2 software news. Major announcements included the reveal of a new Metroid game, tantalizingly titled Metroid Ravenous, and free updates for Star Fox and Mario Kart World that introduce new content delighting fans.

Read the full story: Everything announced at Nintendo Direct — from a new 2D Metroid game to a surprise Mario Kart World update, and massive Kirby reveal

3. Apple announced more than iPhones

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Apple’s iPhones may have taken center stage, but some other gadgets also featured in its showcase: two new Apple Watches and the AirPods 5.

Apple’s earbuds were a fairly standard affair. The company promises better noise cancellation, a more comfortable fit, and the premium pair that comes with a wireless charging case also boasts on-AirPods volume controls — because, of course, a standard feature on other wireless earbuds is sold at a markup.

As for the Watches (Series 12 and Ultra 4), any upgrades were overshadowed by some new Siri tools. Conversation rewind will let you read a recap of the last 15 seconds of conversation, and it’s being billed as useful accessibility for folks who are hard of hearing. Meanwhile, Siri Recaps will see your Watch listen in on your day’s conversations to create a recap at the very end of the key details you heard in a quick summary. Apple has promised there are plenty of privacy protections, and that no recordings are stored, but it has some worried the ongoing wearable privacy debate is going in the wrong direction.

Read the full story: Thanks to Siri Recaps, your Apple Watch is always listening as you go about your day

2. Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro landed

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

The iPhone 18 Pro boasts many of the expected changes we’ve come to expect: an improved (A20 Pro) chipset, enhanced AI capabilities, a longer 36-hour battery life, and a few new color options (Silver returns, but it also comes in Black, Glacier, and Burgundy).

Our favorite new feature, however, is the arrival of variable aperture. Most phones boast a set aperture size, which determines how much light the lens can receive, and it usually has to compromise between maximizing nighttime quality (which wants a more open aperture) and depth of field (which wants a more closed aperture). Software trickery can help, but Apple’s mechanical approach means your iPhone 18 Pro can automatically swap to the setting that’s best for the current conditions and your photo needs — and pros can also manually control the setting if they want.

As expected based on leaks, but perhaps surprising to the non-Apple-obsessed, there was no iPhone 18. Instead, all of Apple’s older iPhone 17-series devices got a price hike.

Read the full story: I just tried the iPhone 18 Pro — and Apple gave me two surprisingly good reasons to upgrade

1. We unfolded the iPhone Duo

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

Let’s round things off with a tech story you definitely didn’t miss this week: the debut of Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo.

Originally thought to be called the iPhone Ultra, the Duo boasts a similar passport-style shape to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, but it’s a distinct foldable product in a few key ways. Two of its corners are rounded, meaning the phone’s 7.6-inch inner screen unfolds into an almost iPad mini-like shape; Apple opted to use Touch ID rather than Face ID, so there’s no visible inner-display camera; it sports a Galaxy-beating IP68 durability rating; and there’s a gorgeous open and close animation that passes across the screen when you’re switching between folded and unfolded states.

Of course, there are question marks. The Duo only packs two rear cameras; it’s both thicker and heavier than the Z Fold 8; and, of course, it’s the most expensive iPhone ever released. But, in recent memory, it’s hard to think of a more hype-inducing consumer tech product than this. We’ve been hands-on with the iPhone Duo, and our full review is coming soon.

Read the full story: I just touched the iPhone Duo and Apple just solved the foldable crease problem in the most wonderfully basic way

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