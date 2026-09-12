Teachers are worried AI is taking over the classroom faster than they can stop it

Epson survey finds 76% of students expect to be able to use AI in their learning

Meanwhile, 81% of teachers believe students think AI can do spelling and maths for them

Following the introduction of the EU AI Act, schools must have AI literacy training

Are students over-relying on artificial intelligence chatbots? That seems to be the opinion of teachers across Europe, where 80% of educators have expressed concern about the pace of AI entry into the classroom.

A survey of 3,360 people by Epson discovered over two-thirds (68%) of teachers feel that AI use in homework has a negative effect on learning. Conversely, over three quarters of students expect to be able to use AI, with almost 90% already using it once a week for school work.

This research is released as the EU’s AI Act commences enforcement, forcing schools in the European Union to ensure adequate training is provided for any AI tools in use.

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Epson Europe’s Educate to Empower 2026 Research surveyed 3,360 people across the EU, specifically France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Poland, as well as the UK. (There is no equivalent to the EU’s AI Act in the UK, although businesses providing services to companies within the EU must adhere to its regulations.)

“AI is developing at speed, and students expect to be able to use it. That means it needs to be managed effectively, with the right governance, guidelines and training in place," said Dr Sarah Henkelmann-Hillebrand, lead for education at Epson Europe.

With 76% of students expecting to be able to use AI and 87% already employing it in some way, the horse has bolted on blocking its use. Instead, the survey finds, the focus should be on teaching skills that cannot be short-circuited by AI.

Henkelmann-Hillebrand notes that “It’s also important to look at how AI can enhance the learning experience. By supporting students and teachers to co-create in immersive learning spaces, using technologies such as projection alongside AI, we can make learning more engaging and collaborative while helping students develop the skills they’ll need for a future dominated by AI.”

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Teachers want more AI training

While student use of AI is cause for concern where it impacts their ability to learn and demonstrate comprehension, teachers have an additional challenge.

The survey’s findings also revealed that 82% of teachers want more training to oversee the use of AI by students. Additionally – and perhaps more significantly – 78% want training and guidance on how they can use the technology in their own work.

Could it make more sense for teachers to use AI to reduce their admin, than to permit AI use by students? If AI is taking over the classroom, it seems sensible to ensure teachers are fully equipped to encourage skills that AI cannot give students, such as analytical thinking, creativity, leadership, problem-solving, and other uniquely human traits.

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