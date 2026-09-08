Atlas 1.0 promises high-performance brain pattern monitoring

It enables you to track stress, energy, and focus

The first batch of $499 pre-order devices has already sold out

Promising "a new generation of brain wearable", neuroscience company Atlas has launched its first wearable: a brain pattern monitor that sits behind your ear, and feeds back data on your attention span, levels of stress, and energy burn.

It's called The Atlas 1.0 Pioneer Edition (via New Atlas), it'll cost you $499 (about £370 / AU$695), and the initial batch of pre-orders have sold out in just a few days. The company says to "stay tuned" for the next release, though there's no indication of when that might be (or when it'll be available outside the US).

There's some impressive data behind the wearable. Atlas says it's spent six years gathering over 500,000 brain records to build its first wearable, brain recordings taken while people go about all of their usual daily activities — and in lab tests, it apparently outperformed a $30,000 "research grade" electroencephalography (EEG) monitor.

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The idea is that by understanding your brain patterns — when you're most present, when you're most stressed, when your brain is working hardest — you can learn to optimize and manage the neural workload. So, for example, the Atlas 1.0 might tell you that social media stresses you out, so you can limit how much you use it during the day.

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"Atlas gives you a map of your own mind, so you can understand what brings out the best in you, change what doesn't, and become who you want to be," Atlas co-founder and CEO Ana Montero said in a press release. "For the first time some of the most important moments in a human life are becoming measurable."

The wearable is completely non-invasive, and doesn't interfere with your brain patterns in any way — it just tells you what's happening with your neurons, and connects this activity to whatever else is going on. If your mind wanders while working unless you have background music playing, Atlas 1.0 will be able to tell you about it.

A few more details: you get two days of battery life between charges, the app is iOS-only for now, and you need to pay $29.99 (about £22 / AU$42) a month for a subscription as well as the up-front cost. Cutting-edge brain science doesn't come cheap, and you may have to ditch the Netflix subscription to be able to afford this.

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Brain wearables do seem to be having a moment as the tech gets better, cheaper, and more miniaturized: last month we tested the Nurosym electrical vagus nerve stimulation device that hacks your brain for better sleep, lower anxiety, and improved relaxation.

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