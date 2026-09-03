Anker unveils bedside SleepLab Pro speaker with 60GHz radar — subscription-free sidekick tracks your sleep without a wearable
It's been launched alongside the Sleep 4 earphones
- Anker has launched the SleepLab and SleepLab Pro speakers
- It’s also unveiled the Sleep 4 and Sleep 4 Pro earphones
- These products promise to help you fall asleep more easily
Anyone who struggles to fall asleep at night knows the toll it can take on you, from frustration and anxiety over lost sleep to lethargy and low energy the next day. Anker, though, believes it might have the answer in the form of a couple of new audio products announced at IFA 2026.
The first takes the form of two new bedside speakers: the SleepLab and the SleepLab Pro. The SleepLab plays “music and sleep sounds with a soft nightlight and alarm to set the mood for sleep,” Anker says. The SleepLab Pro goes a step further by using a 60Hz radar for “precise sleep sensing, tracking heart rate and breathing and analyzing the four stages of sleep.” It then plays “tailored audio” that’s designed to help you drift off.
If you prefer to use earbuds at night, Anker also has the Sleep 4 and Sleep 4 Pro earphones. Both of these devices feature noise cancelation, with the latter adding a few extra features for bedtime.
That includes what Anker describes as “the world’s first Track-Assess-Adjustment system.” This tracks PPG, heart rate and heart rate variability while you sleep. It also uses Anker’s proprietary BioSync system to dynamically adjust your audio and “help each user find their most effective sleep sounds.” And there’s a touchscreen charging case with which you can set an alarm, play sounds and check your metrics, even if your phone isn’t to hand.
Analysis: The SleepLab speaker appeals, but questions remain
While I’m usually able to sleep soundly at night, there are times when my sleep is either completely patchy or seems to take forever to actually begin. That can be incredibly frustrating, as I know the result is going to take its toll on me the next day.
While I wouldn’t be able to comfortably sleep with Anker’s Sleep buds in my ears, the SleepLab could be of more interest due to its unobtrusive nature. I’m skeptical about how useful the radar tracking and sleep analysis is (the former feels a bit overkill, while I’ve got my Apple Watch for the latter), but having a device that can play soothing sounds to help me fall asleep has me intrigued.
The main question I have with both of these devices is how they work once you actually drift off. Can they detect that you’re no longer conscious and automatically stop the music? If not, I’d be concerned about their batteries draining unnecessarily, especially when it comes to the Sleep 4 buds.
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Anker hasn’t confirmed the pricing of its new earphones, but it says the Sleep 4 will launch in October 2026 and the Sleep 4 Pro will arrive in November. Pricing for the SleepLab and SleepLab is also missing, although Anker has confirmed that neither will require a subscription. The release date for these speakers is currently unknown.
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➡️ Read our full guide to the best earbuds
1. Best overall:
Technics EAH-AZ100
2. Best mid-range:
Cambridge Audio A100
3. Best budget:
Nothing Ear (a)
4. Best for noise-cancelling:
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra 2nd Gen
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
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