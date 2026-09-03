Anker has launched the SleepLab and SleepLab Pro speakers

It’s also unveiled the Sleep 4 and Sleep 4 Pro earphones

These products promise to help you fall asleep more easily

Anyone who struggles to fall asleep at night knows the toll it can take on you, from frustration and anxiety over lost sleep to lethargy and low energy the next day. Anker, though, believes it might have the answer in the form of a couple of new audio products announced at IFA 2026.

The first takes the form of two new bedside speakers: the SleepLab and the SleepLab Pro. The SleepLab plays “music and sleep sounds with a soft nightlight and alarm to set the mood for sleep,” Anker says. The SleepLab Pro goes a step further by using a 60Hz radar for “precise sleep sensing, tracking heart rate and breathing and analyzing the four stages of sleep.” It then plays “tailored audio” that’s designed to help you drift off.

If you prefer to use earbuds at night, Anker also has the Sleep 4 and Sleep 4 Pro earphones. Both of these devices feature noise cancelation, with the latter adding a few extra features for bedtime.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

That includes what Anker describes as “the world’s first Track-Assess-Adjustment system.” This tracks PPG, heart rate and heart rate variability while you sleep. It also uses Anker’s proprietary BioSync system to dynamically adjust your audio and “help each user find their most effective sleep sounds.” And there’s a touchscreen charging case with which you can set an alarm, play sounds and check your metrics, even if your phone isn’t to hand.

Analysis: The SleepLab speaker appeals, but questions remain

(Image credit: Anker)

While I’m usually able to sleep soundly at night, there are times when my sleep is either completely patchy or seems to take forever to actually begin. That can be incredibly frustrating, as I know the result is going to take its toll on me the next day.

While I wouldn’t be able to comfortably sleep with Anker’s Sleep buds in my ears, the SleepLab could be of more interest due to its unobtrusive nature. I’m skeptical about how useful the radar tracking and sleep analysis is (the former feels a bit overkill, while I’ve got my Apple Watch for the latter), but having a device that can play soothing sounds to help me fall asleep has me intrigued.

The main question I have with both of these devices is how they work once you actually drift off. Can they detect that you’re no longer conscious and automatically stop the music? If not, I’d be concerned about their batteries draining unnecessarily, especially when it comes to the Sleep 4 buds.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anker hasn’t confirmed the pricing of its new earphones, but it says the Sleep 4 will launch in October 2026 and the Sleep 4 Pro will arrive in November. Pricing for the SleepLab and SleepLab is also missing, although Anker has confirmed that neither will require a subscription. The release date for these speakers is currently unknown.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.