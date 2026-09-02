The hacker group responsible for the MAG hack has posted the data online

PII is included within the data, putting victims at risk of targeted phishing and scams

"MAG is confident that we have taken effective measures to protect our customers"

The hackers behind the Manchester Airport hack have posted their trove of data on 8.7 million people online after failing to extort the Manchester Airport Group.

The data stolen during the attack included personally identifiable information (PII) such as email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registrations and postcodes.

"MAG is confident that we have taken effective measures to protect our customers and we have contacted all those affected, including reaching out to all those with upcoming bookings to advise them of additional support," the company said in a statement.

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Hackers look for money elsewhere

When hackers successfully breach systems and steal sensitive information, such as customer data, they will attempt to extort the company they stole it from for money. In return, the hackers promise not to release the data.

FulcrumSec has claimed responsibility for the attack. They tried to extort MAG but the company refused to pay, in line with what governments and cybersecurity agencies are advising. By not paying the hackers, it removes the financial incentive to steal the data in the first place.

In order to recoup some money from their efforts in hacking MAG, the hackers have now posted the trove of data online in the hopes that another cybercriminal group will pay for access to the information.

The information contains valuable information that hackers can use to target the victims of the data breach, launching highly specific phishing campaigns. For those affected by the MAG breach, this could include scams that use the email addresses, car registrations and postcodes of victims.

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In the hackers post online, they claim the database is “half a terabyte, and every byte of it is pure PII” (Via BBC).

“Reported exposure of booking history, travel dates, vehicle information, purchase references and customer profiles is a major escalation from what’s already been revealed about the Manchester Airports Group data breach,” said David Sancho, Senior Threat Researcher, TrendAI.

“This appears to be much more than a simple contact-data breach. The information reportedly exposed is exactly the kind used to craft extremely credible phishing campaigns by referring to information that intended victims would expect only their airport of choice or booking provider to know.”

“The risk is especially pressing given today’s criminal use of AI to generate highly targeted phishing and social-engineering campaigns at scale. FulcrumSec, the group that’s claimed responsibility for this breach, has previously been reported to use LLMs to analyse stolen data, so that risk is a real one. FulcrumSec is a relatively new but increasingly credible data-extortion group. Seemingly active since late 2025, their campaigns focus on stealing sensitive information and using the threat of disclosure as leverage rather than encrypting systems,” he added.

“In light of these claims, and following independent verification, MAG companies should update affected customers as quickly as the scope of the breach becomes clearer, because the advice they need may change with it. I would urge customers to be suspicious of messages referring to upcoming trips, parking, Fast Track, lounges, refunds, booking changes or payment problems. They should avoid following links in unsolicited messages and instead access their booking through the official airport or provider website directly.”

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